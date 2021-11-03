CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Immigrants could help fill America's millions of job openings

By Kate Marino
Axios
Axios
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Returning to pre-pandemic levels of immigration could help put the U.S. on a path back to its pre-pandemic labor force, easing the staffing shortages that are holding back parts of the economy. The big picture: The U.S. has 3 million more open jobs now than it did before the...

www.axios.com

Comments / 73

Linda Grays
8d ago

Stop spending so much of Americans taxpayers dollars on illegal immigrants who boldly invade America the way they do! This is not right or fair for American citizens! Stop making their children born in America instant American citizens!! Illegal immigrants from all over are taking advantage of American birthright law and no one is doing nothing about it!! This is not good at all for America . This help illegal immigrants to become the majority in America! This is sneakily taken over America!!

Reply(4)
39
victor
8d ago

Sure there's job openings, the question is what do they pay ??? Alot of the positions are skilled . You think an illiterate Haitian , from a third world country can fill these jobs . Part of the problem was the FUN employment alot of people received. Party is over the year has run dry. All these people supposedly not working??? what are they doing to survive??? I think it's only certain trades and industry that are feeling it. The hyped up media makes it sounds as if we are in danger of immediate financial collapse because KFC doesn't have your sandwich. 🤔😆

Reply(4)
20
john smith
8d ago

lol fill job openings that never happen illegals don't come to America to work they come here to get everything free there already millions illegals here in America all on welfare none are working

Reply(2)
24
Related
Lincoln Journal Star

Local View: Help immigrants thrive

During the summer of 2001, my husband and I traveled daily to our job on the mail-sorting assembly line at Experian, about 35 miles from our home in Lincoln. From 2:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. we watched the machines, monitoring envelops for mistakes and weeding out damaged mail. As a...
LINCOLN, NE
the university of hawai'i system

Facing up to the racist legacy of America’s immigration laws

This opinion piece by University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Geography and Environmental Sciences Professor Reece Jones first ran in The New York Times on October 28, 2021. The searing images of Border Patrol agents on horseback charging at unarmed Haitian men and women shocked many Americans last month, including President Joe Biden. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said, “He believes the footage and photos are horrific. They don’t represent who we are as a country.” Many Democrats made the same argument during the Trump administration, condemning a series of harsh anti-immigrant policies, from the Muslim ban to the separation of children from their families, as “not who we are” and “not what America represents.”
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Natixis#Yolo#Americans
americasvoice.org

America’s Voice Reacts to Immigration Reform in Build Back Better Framework

The following is a statement from America’s Voice Executive Director Frank Sharry reacting to the inclusion of immigration reform in the White House BBB framework released today. This is another big step toward fulfilling promises, transforming lives and investing in the future of America. It’s been 35 years since we...
IMMIGRATION
TechRadar

Microsoft wants to help fill thousands of cybersecurity jobs

Software giant Microsoft has announced the launch of a national campaign to help train 250,000 people to boost the cybersecurity industry in the US. Announcing the news in a blog post, Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith said the four-year campaign looks to help fill a quarter-million jobs by the middle of the decade, with the nation’s public community colleges playing a key role.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Buttigieg says America’s highways are racist and infrastructure bill will help fix it

US transport secretary Pete Buttigieg said highway designs in the country were “racist,” and claimed that the new infrastructure bill would help fix it. Mr Buttigieg was asked about the bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed by Congress last week during an interaction with reporters on Monday. He was also questioned about his plans to “deconstruct the racism that was built into the roadways.”This was in reference to his earlier stand that racism was “physically built” into highways.“I’m still surprised that some people were surprised when I pointed to the fact that if a highway was built for the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Montana Standard

Help America

It must be a very lonely life for Republicans in Washington since Mr. Biden became President. The Republicans now have a limited vocabulary: No! Cost too much! We are conservatives, No,NO,NO. Why don't the Republicans want to help America? Lets look back when Trump was President. Where were the Republicans...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'The Five' on paying illegal immigrants millions

This is a rush transcript of "The Five" on October 29, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS ANCHOR (on camera): Hello, everyone. I'm Shannon Bream along with Katie Pavlich, Jessica Tarlov, Jesse Watters, and Greg Gutfeld times two, I think.
IMMIGRATION
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY
Washington Post

After World War II, tens of thousands of U.S. soldiers mutinied — and won

According to U.S. law, if a military service member commits mutiny, attempts mutiny or even fails to report a mutiny, that person “shall be punished by death or such other punishment as a court-martial may direct.”. According to U.S. history, however, if tens of thousands of military service members commit...
MILITARY
kyma.com

78-thousand migrants to receive deportation notices

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Biden Administration is sending out deportation notices to 78,000 migrants who were recently released into the U.S. after crossing the border with Mexico. According to two sources, they received "notices to report" when they arrived instead of "notices to appear." A "notice to report" puts...
IMMIGRATION
Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
65K+
Followers
29K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy