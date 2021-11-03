Tuesday’s Regional Soccer Final Results

TROY, N.Y. – Whitney Wisnom scored just 27 seconds into the contest and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's soccer team held Clarkson University scoreless as the Engineers concluded their season with a 2-0 victory over the Golden Knights in a Liberty League contest at East Campus Stadium. RPI finishes with a 5-6-4 overall record and a 2-5-2 mark in the conference, while Clarkson ends with records of 5-9-2 and 2-5-2. A senior who was honored before the game along with 11 others, Wisnom intercepted a pass in the offensive zone and dribbled toward goal, sending a pass to Brooke Miller. The ball caromed to a defender, who tried to clear it, but Wisnom again took control and fired a shot from 18 yards out that beat the goalkeeper to her right. The goal was seventh of the year for Wisnom.

