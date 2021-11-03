CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday’s Regional Soccer Final Results

By Wayne Harvey
92.9 The Ticket
92.9 The Ticket
 8 days ago
Classes C & D boys and girls soccer played the North and South regional finals yesterday setting up Saturday’s state championship games. Northern Maine Championship #1 Bucksport beat #2 Fort Kent 1-0 Southern Maine Championship #3 Maranacook...

Related
wsvaonline.com

Bridgewater Women’s Soccer moves up in regional rankings

The Bridgewater women’s soccer team moved up to #6 in the NCAA Division III Region VI rankings that were released on Thursday. BC is also ranked No. 4 in the United Soccer Coaches Region VI Poll and is receiving votes in the NCAA DIII United Soccer Coaches Top 25. The...
BRIDGEWATER, VA
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Boys Win Northern Maine Class B Cross Country Championship [PHOTOS]

MDI - 81 John Bapst - 91 Boys 5k Run CC Class B 1 Connor Daigle SR Medomak Valley H 15:53.52 2 Sam York JR Mount Desert 16:45.61 1 3 Jacob Pelletier SR Cony High School 16:51.82 2 4 Michael Cyr SR Caribou High School 16:54.83 3 5 Ian Meserve SR Hermon High School 17:12.24 4 6 George Ferland JR Caribou High School 17:20.83 5 7 Ephraim Willey JR Caribou High School 17:22.67 6 8 Brayden Castonguay JR Presque Isle 17:30.95 7 9 Griffin Merrill FR John Bapst 17:37.42 8 10 Ethan Roach SO John Bapst 17:42.71 9 11 Lucas Gagnon JR John Bapst 17:44.29 10 12 Jason Wickett SR Hermon High School 17:49.50 11 13 Spencer Gordon JR Old Town 17:56.59 12 14 Spencer Rose SR Mount Desert 17:58.25 13 15 Westley Dyer SR Belfast 18:04.76 14 16 Will Robbins JR Belfast 18:07.46 15 17 Nick Choate JR Erskine Academy 18:10.68 16 18 Andrew Turlo JR Waterville 18:11.07 19 Noah Morris SO Medomak Valley H 18:13.15 20 Tucker James SR Mount Desert 18:19.16 17 21 Sam Coffin JR Cony High School 18:22.26 18 22 Liam McKernan SO Mount Desert 18:23.92 19 23 Sam Goldey SO Cony High School 18:28.04 20 24 Aiden Searway SR Hermon High School 18:32.34 21 25 Zephyr Lani-Caputo JR Erskine Academy 18:33.29 22 26 Gavin Coffin SR John Bapst 18:33.70 23 27 Drew Adams JR Nokomis 18:37.64 24 28 Kaden McIntyre SR Erskine Academy 18:37.95 25 29 Matthew Cormier SO Ellsworth 18:40.78 26 30 Ben Bateman JR Hermon High School 18:41.92 27 31 Philip Alyokhin SR Old Town 18:44.01 28 32 Eli Jakubisn FR Nokomis 18:44.97 29 33 James Mooney SO Cony High School 18:47.19 30 34 Callahan Bryer SR Mount Desert 18:47.83 31 35 Zackery Frost JR Caribou High School 18:50.03 32 36 Aedyn Hughes FR Ellsworth 18:50.70 33 37 Sam Craighead JR Mount Desert 18:52.53 34 38 Andrew Doughty JR Nokomis 18:53.56 35 39 Brandon Mastrianno SO Cony High School 19:05.80 36 40 Braden Rioux SO Winslow High School 19:10.83 37 41 Jaron Leach SR Presque Isle 19:10.96 38 42 Jay Haney SO Mount Desert 19:11.35 39 43 Connor May JR Old Town 19:14.01 40 44 Gilman Taylor SO John Bapst 19:22.96 41 45 Drew Pierson JR Ellsworth 19:26.38 42 46 Ezra Leach SR Presque Isle 19:26.50 43 47 Tate Carter SR Ellsworth 19:35.36 44 48 James Cherrier JR Caribou High School 19:37.17 45 49 Dominick Gould SR Nokomis 19:37.76 46 50 Jonathan Ouellette FR John Bapst 19:44.05 47 51 Aleksander Carsley SO Nokomis 19:48.41 48 52 Matthew Dos Santos SO Cony High School 19:53.93 49 53 Alex DeWitt SR Ellsworth 19:57.78 50 54 Christopher Roy SR Nokomis 19:58.56 51 55 Wyatt Byther JR Old Town 20:00.49 52 56 Talon Loftus SO Winslow High School 20:16.37 53 57 Clayton Allen SR Erskine Academy 20:24.42 54 58 Wynn Pooler FR Erskine Academy 20:31.87 55 59 Evan Watt SR Winslow High School 20:35.26 56 60 Trey Goodwin SR Lawrence 20:36.01 61 Griffin Murray JR Old Town 20:38.03 57 62 Caleb Green SO Presque Isle 20:39.35 58 63 Dakota Clark SR Hermon High School 20:49.94 59 64 Aedan Bourgoine SO Caribou High School 20:49.98 60 65 Justice Marable FR Erskine Academy 20:53.50 61 66 Joshua Keiser JR Presque Isle 20:55.84 62 67 Tyler Pelletier SO Cony High School 20:56.38 63 68 Cole Clark FR Belfast 20:58.44 64 69 Aiden Currie SR Foxcroft Academy 21:06.47 70 Rowan Tate SO Ellsworth 21:08.30 65 71 Ryan Yang SR Winslow High School 21:13.08 66 72 Hunter Flagg SR Nokomis 21:22.68 67 73 Atticus Blue FR Medomak Valley H 21:23.96 74 Logan Grubb SR Medomak Valley H 21:24.87 75 Alec Rolfe JR Belfast 21:27.44 68 76 Owen Cote JR John Bapst 21:28.95 69 77 Jacob Violette FR Caribou High School 21:31.55 70 78 Dominick Harriman JR Hermon High School 21:47.63 71 79 Felix Markosian FR Ellsworth 21:48.85 72 80 Gunnar Berling-Haugh JR Foxcroft Academy 22:02.27 81 Zachary Peirce SO Foxcroft Academy 22:16.25 82 Ryder Chandler FR Presque Isle 22:17.39 73 83 Jack Kingsbury SO Foxcroft Academy 22:31.77 84 William Francis FR Old Town 22:51.30 74 85 Tyler Noyes JR Hermon High School 22:58.16 75 86 Justin Rogers SO Winslow High School 23:13.18 76 87 Zachary Armstrong SR Belfast 23:15.27 77 88 Alexander LeClair FR Presque Isle 23:21.02 78 89 Giacomo Smith FR Erskine Academy 23:33.99 79 90 George Taylor FR Waterville 24:13.77 91 Aiden Warme SR Winslow High School 24:20.99 80 92 Ryan Bowley SR Lawrence 25:51.98 93 Ryan Eldridge FR Belfast 26:39.78 81 -- Savya Acharya FR Waterville DNF.
MAINE STATE
WWMT

Gull Lake soccer wins Regional Final showdown against #2 St. Joseph

OTSEGO, Mich. — The defending state champion Gull Lake boys soccer team knocking off St. Joseph 2-0 in Thursday night's D-2 Regional Final. The top ranked Blue Devils, who suffered their only loss of the season at the hands of the 2nd ranked Bears, getting 2nd half goals from Ryker Corstange and Tariku Klipsch.
OTSEGO, MI
State
Maine State
Hawk Eye

Men's college soccer: SCC sends message in Region XI semifinal

Southeastern Community College men's soccer coach Zac Newton wanted to make a statement in the Region XI semifinal match at the Burlington Regional RecPlex Wednesday afternoon. The message came through loud and clear. Defending NJCAA Division II national champion SCC blew past North Iowa Area Community College, 11-0. That advances...
MISportsNow

Petoskey’s Postseason Run Ends in Regional Final

CEDAR SPRINGS — The Petoskey boys soccer team had its postseason run end in the Div. 2 regional final against Grand Rapids Christian on Thursday with a 2-0 loss. The Northmen competed well against an Eagle team that features Michigan commit Nick Cassiday, holding them scoreless through the first half. But with 21 minutes to go in the game, Cassiday found the back of the net to give them the 1-0 lead. Less than two minutes later, they added another goal off a header by Ben Kuiper.
PETOSKEY, MI
#Girls Soccer#North And South#Regional Soccer Final#Traip Academy#North Yarmouth Academy
rpiathletics.com

Women's Soccer Triumphs in Season Finale

TROY, N.Y. – Whitney Wisnom scored just 27 seconds into the contest and the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) women's soccer team held Clarkson University scoreless as the Engineers concluded their season with a 2-0 victory over the Golden Knights in a Liberty League contest at East Campus Stadium. RPI finishes with a 5-6-4 overall record and a 2-5-2 mark in the conference, while Clarkson ends with records of 5-9-2 and 2-5-2. A senior who was honored before the game along with 11 others, Wisnom intercepted a pass in the offensive zone and dribbled toward goal, sending a pass to Brooke Miller. The ball caromed to a defender, who tried to clear it, but Wisnom again took control and fired a shot from 18 yards out that beat the goalkeeper to her right. The goal was seventh of the year for Wisnom.
TROY, NY
Times Reporter

Girls Regional soccer preview

SEMIFINAL MATCHES: HILAND (16-2-1) vs. Eastern (14-1-2) at Grove City H.S. , 7 p.m.; Lynchburg-Clay (10-2-7) vs Fairbanks (13-6), at Chillicothe H.S., 7 p.m. WHAT TO WATCH FOR: This regional has a lot of talent in it as Hiland will look to continue to build on what is slowly becoming a strong tradition.
SOCCER
92.9 The Ticket

Student Athletes From Maine Colleges Win Weekly Awards

The North Atlantic Conference Weekly Honors are out and Maine Schools and Athletes at well represented. Thomas College has the defensive player of the week in Senior Hayden Elwell. • Terriers shutout UMF, only time Beavers have not scored this season. UMPI has the rookie of the week with Diego...
MAINE STATE
bmcctimberwolves.com

Men's Soccer Falls in NWAC Regional Playoffs

PENDLETON, Ore. - A historic season comes to an end for the Blue Mountain Community College men's soccer team as they fall 5-4 in the Northwest Athletic Conference regional playoff against Everett Community College. 2021 presented a plethera of challenges and hurdles for the men's soccer team as they took a delayed season in the fall of 2020 and competed in the spring of 2021, winning the 2020-21 NWAC east division title. With a month and a half off, they regrouped as they competed in another season of competition in the fall of 2021, thus rounding out two competitive seasons in the same calendar year.
PENDLETON, OR
92.9 The Ticket

State Class A Cross Country Results

As expected, the Boys Class A Race came down to a duel between Hampden Academy's Abbott Valentine and Bangor's Daniel McCarthy. In the end, Valentine prevailed, becoming the Individual State Champion, besting McCarthy by 01.35. The State Finals were held at the Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast, which was...
BANGOR, ME
Daily Ardmoreite

Murray State men's soccer set for NJCAA Region II Tournament

The Murray State College men’s soccer team is headed to the postseason. The Aggies, under the direction of former Ardmore High School soccer coach John Connor, finished the regular season 10-2-1 to earn the No. 2 seed in the NJCAA Region II Tournament. Murray State was also ranked No. 19...
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

