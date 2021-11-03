CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New book details the rise and fall of the National Women's Football League

 8 days ago

batonrougenews.net

Senior Indian National Women's football team to face Brazil for first time

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], November 10 (ANI): Senior Indian National Women's football team captain Ashalata Devi expressed her excitement as her side will be going against Brazil for the first time in a tournament to be held in Manaus, Brazil later this month. "It's absolutely fantastic. I think this is the...
SOCCER
WKBW-TV

National Wheelchair Football League helps people with disabilities

KANSAS CITY — There’s a new sports league underway in Missouri aiming to help people with disabilities be competitive and play a sport again. The National Wheelchair Football League has given former National Guardsman Andy Butterworth an outlet to play a sport he loves. After losing his right leg in...
NFL
wmleader.com

New details in Australian Football League star Jordan De Goey’s arrest

An Australian football star appeared before a Manhattan judge in his Halloween costume bathrobe and pleaded not guilty to groping a 35-year-old woman on a bar dance floor over the weekend. Jordan De Goey, a 25-year-old player with the Australian Football League, and a pal are accused of molesting the...
SPORTS
Volleyball from 'Cast Away' sells for over $300,000 at auction

Volleyball from 'Cast Away' sells for over $300,000 at auction

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Losing a friend is tough. Nobody knows this better than Tom Hanks' character in "Cast Away," a film released in 2000, about a man who lost his friend Wilson, a volleyball, while stranded at sea. Now, in the ball's final scene, Wilson is seen floating away as Tom Hanks cries out, Wilson. The good news is that Wilson must have washed up ashore somewhere because that volleyball just sold for more than 300,000 bucks at a movie prop auction. It's MORNING EDITION.
ENTERTAINMENT
primenewsghana.com

CAF Women's Champions League: Hasaacas Ladies book semi-final spot

Hasaacas Ladies have booked a spot in the last four of the maiden edition of CAF Women's Champions League. The Ghanaian club secured a place in the semi-finals after thumping Mali’s AS Mande in their second group game of the ongoing TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Champions League on Monday evening. The...
SOCCER
BBC

Football Leadership Diversity Code signatories fall short on targets for women

Football clubs and signatories signed up to the Football Leadership Diversity Code have failed to hit any of the recruitment targets for women. A report by the Football Association says targets on recruiting women to senior leadership, team operations and coaching roles were all missed. The Football Leadership Diversity Code...
SOCIETY
Branding Iron Online

UW Professor’s new book highlights photography of women suffragist

Art History and Gender and Women’s studies professor Colleen Denney has published a book focusing on the work of Lena Connell, a photographer who featured leaders of the women’s suffrage movement in England in the early 20 century. The role of visual art in history is explored in “The Suffrage...
VISUAL ART
kawc.org

How sexism and homophobia sidelined the National Women's Football League

You've probably heard of the WNBA. Maybe even the Rockford Peaches mean something to you. That's a team from the former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, featured in the hugely popular film A League of Their Own. with Geena Davis, Madonna and Tom Hanks. But there's another women's professional league...
NFL
