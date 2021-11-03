New Freddie Mac program to help renters build credit

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Do you have more than $600 in your bank account? Well, that money could now raise a red flag, giving the government the right to track your spending. A new proposal is causing controversy—and has lawmakers, constitutions, and financial institutions deeming it the new “snooping proposal.” The bill, which was initially introduced in the spring, would require financial institutions to provide the Internal Revenue Service with additional information on bank accounts with more than $600 in annual deposits or withdrawals.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO