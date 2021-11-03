New Freddie Mac program to help renters build credit

This piece originally appeared in the November 2021 edition of DS News, available here. As Senior Vice President of Single-Family Portfolio Management at Freddie Mac, Kevin Palmer has broad responsibility for the Single-Family portfolio, including Freddie Mac’s guarantee book of business, pricing and analytics, servicing, and REO. He also leads Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer (CRT), including Freddie Mac STACR (Freddie Mac Structured Agency Credit Risk) securitizations, ACIS (Agency Credit Insurance Structure) reinsurance, Freddie Mac Whole Loan Securities (WLS), and front-end risk transfer offerings. He holds an MBA in finance from Virginia Tech and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from Weber State University.
