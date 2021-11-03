CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Freddie Mac program to help renters build credit

By Michele Lerner
Washington Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYour credit report is a key factor in your ability to qualify for a mortgage. Yet for most renters, the biggest bill they pay each month doesn’t appear on their credit report. If you pay your rent on time every month, that naturally seems to indicate you’re likely to pay your...

