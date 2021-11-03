CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. Jewellery Sales Continue at Strong Pace Even After Halt to Stimulus - Pandora CEO

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Jewellery sales in the United States have continued at a strong pace even after stimulus checks stopped in September, the chief executive of Pandora said on Wednesday. Sales at the world's largest jewellery maker...

money.usnews.com

kfgo.com

Cemex posts 10% sales rise on strong U.S., Mexico demand

(Reuters) – North America’s top cement producer Cemex SAB de CV reported a 10% rise in quarterly sales on Thursday, helped by strong demand in the United States and Mexico, even as it faced supply chain disruptions and a spike in energy and transportation costs. The COVID-19 pandemic has crippled...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Bottler Coca Cola HBC to Step up Marketing Push After Strong Q3 Sales

(Reuters) -Coca Cola HBC will step up investment in marketing next year, Chief Executive Zoran Bogdanovic said on Wednesday, after the bottler posted higher third-quarter sales as people returned to visiting restaurants and pubs. With input cost pressures high, the Switzerland-based company will also implement further "slight" price increases in...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S.-Listed Chinese Stocks Soar After Record Singles’ Day Sales

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Chinese companies listed in the U.S. are rallying Thursday amid investor optimism after blowout Singles’ Day sales and a report that Didi Global Inc. is getting ready to relaunch its apps. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index jumped as much as 5.2%, the biggest intraday climb since...
STOCKS
Cheddar News

a.k.a Brands CEO on Strong Q3 Earnings, Net Sales Surge of155 Percent

a.k.a Brands, an accelerator for next-gen, direct-to-consumer fashion brands like Princess Polly, released its first earnings report as a publicly-traded company with strong results. CEO Jill Ramsey joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to discuss the company's recent quarter and how the company has grown since its IPO in September.
ECONOMY
AFP

US markets fall as inflation concerns rise

US stock markets retreated further on Wednesday as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors, but European equities mostly rose and bitcoin reached a new record -- temporarily. Gold, silver and Bitcoin all gained initially as investors flooded into assets viewed as a hedge against the corrosive effect of inflation on their savings, but later retreated.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
The Independent

Watches of Switzerland raises sales guidance after strong UK sales jump

Watches of Switzerland has lifted its sales and earnings guidance on the back of a strong post-pandemic recovery, sending shares surging in early trading.The retailer told investors on Tuesday that group revenues rose by 44.6% to £586.2 million for the six months to October 31, compared with the same period last year.Chief executive Brian Duffy said he is “very pleased” with the performance.Watches of Switzerland said it saw “continued strong demand” for both luxury watches and jewellery amid higher sales volumes.It said its core UK operation reported a “robust” performance buoyed by a thriving domestic business, amid fewer tourist shoppers.The...
BUSINESS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Near Fresh Records After Strong Jobs Report

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were slightly higher in early APAC deals on Monday, after all three major benchmark indices closed Friday’s session at fresh record highs as a better than expected October jobs report and reopening optimism coupled with strong corporate earnings reports bolstered investor sentiment. During Friday’s regular...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Udemy's stock disappoints in its Wall Street debut, even after a strong IPO pricing

Udemy Inc.'s debut on Wall Street was a disappointment, as the stock opened 6.9% below its initial public offering price, even after a relatively strong IPO pricing. The California-based online-learning platform's IPO priced overnight at $29 a share, at the top of the expected range, as the company raised $420.5 million. But the stock's first trade on the Nasdaq was at $27.00 at 12:35 p.m. Eastern for 1.65 million shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $3.71 billion, below the valuation at the IPO price of $3.99 billion. The stock has held below the IPO price since its open, as it has traded in a range of $26.50 to $27.74 since, and was down 6.5% at $27.10 in recent trading. The disappointing debut came on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rose 0.3% in midday trading while the S&P 500 ticked up 0.2%
STOCKS
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Chancellor: China’s economic miracle is ending

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chinese President Xi Jinping has a better understanding of the economic challenges facing his country than most investors. In recent years, the leader-for-life has warned of the dangers posed by the real estate bubble, excessive debt levels, widespread corruption and rising inequality. These problems are not unique to the People’s Republic. In the past, every country in the region that adopted the so-called Asian development model has faced similar problems. Xi’s dilemma is that there is no easy way for China to surmount them.
ECONOMY
The Jewish Press

Supermarket Chain Owner Rami Levy Expelled from Committee Meeting as Investigation of Price Fixing Intensifies

During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY

Community Policy