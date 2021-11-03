CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Finally healthy, North Hills alumnus Melvin Blanks gaining steam in Gannon backfield

By Mike White
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf all good things are supposed to come in threes, then consider the ankles of Melvin Blanks an anomaly. The former WPIAL 5A rushing champ in 2017 saw the first half of his college career at Gannon marred by three consecutive high ankle sprains in as many seasons. But now, the...

www.post-gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
On3.com

Bob Stoops reveals his College Football Playoff top four

If former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops were on the College Football Playoff committee, the top four teams would look a bit different. The College Football Playoff released its first installment of rankings on Tuesday, which featured a variety of surprises in the top 25. The top four, in order, were Georgia, Alabama, Michigan State and Oregon, but Stoops would drum up a much-different top four, as he did on his YouTube show on Wednesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
wbrc.com

JSU football coach John Grass resigns

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Jacksonville State football head coach John Grass has stepped down as the head coach of the Gamecocks after eight years. Grass announced his resignation after JSU’s 40-25 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday. “My time has come and gone here,” Grass said. During his tenure, Grass led the Gamecocks to an FCS Championship appearance in 2015 and six Ohio Valley Conference Championships. He won 72 games in his tenure at JSU, losing 26.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 11: Ohio State and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 11 as Ohio State and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. What a wild weekend in college football. One team lost in a huge way, as Michigan State went from title contender to out of the playoff due to their loss to Purdue. The Boilermakers have been an upset machine before, taking out the number two team in the country in Iowa earlier this season.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 11

College football's Week 11 slate for the 2021 season features 57 games from Wednesday to Saturday, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks. Midweek MACtion continues (there were three games on Tuesday night) on Wednesday night with Toledo-Bowling Green, Ball State-Northern Illinois, and Kent State-Central Michigan. An ACC showdown between North Carolina and Pitt is on tap for Thursday, while USF-Cincinnati and Wyoming-Boise State are slated for Friday night. The first wave of contests on Saturday features Michigan-Penn State, Oklahoma-Baylor, Mississippi State-Auburn, and Northwestern-Wisconsin. The afternoon slate kicks off with Georgia-Tennessee, Minnesota-Iowa, Purdue-Ohio State, Miami-Florida State, and Iowa State-Texas Tech. The night slate includes Texas A&M-Ole Miss, Kentucky-Vanderbilt, Arizona State-Washington, NC State-Wake Forest, Arkansas-LSU, and Notre Dame-Virginia. The final window of action features Washington State-Oregon, Nevada-San Diego State, and Utah State-San Jose State for Week 11.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Hills#Alumnus#American Football#Wpial#Psac
The Spun

Georgia Wide Receiver Reportedly Out For The Season

Through 10 weeks of college football action, Georgia is the unquestioned No. 1 team in the country. The Bulldogs own the best defense in the country and one of the best defenses the college football world has seen in some time. While most of the focus is on the defense, the Bulldogs also own a top-15 offense.
GEORGIA STATE
Erie Times-News

Marty Schaetzle to coach final home game as Mercyhurst hosts Gannon

Mercyhurst head coach Marty Schaetzle will coach his final home game in 20 years on the Lakers sideline Saturday against an archrival. The end of his lengthy run may be near, but Schaetzle remains focused on the progress and accomplishments of his student-athletes. "It's the last home game for our...
EDINBORO, PA
Bowling Green Daily News

St. X blanks Bowling Green in regular-season finale

The Bowling Green football team hung with Class 6A power Louisville St. Xavier for three quarters before the Tigers pulled away for a 27-0 win Friday at Bowling Green High School Stadium. In a tuneup heading into the Class 5A state playoffs, Bowling Green (5-5) showed some bright spots against...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jim Mora reportedly nearing deal to take over open FBS coaching job

Jim Mora hasn’t been a college football coach since being fired by UCLA before the end of the 2017 season. However, he could be back on the FBS sidelines as soon as next season, per a report from Yahoo’s Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, UConn is nearing a deal with Mora...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cumberland County Sentinel

Boys Soccer: Camp Hill blanks resilient Halifax in Class A quarterfinal

The Camp Hill boys soccer team dominated Halifax in a District 3 Class A quarterfinal match at Seibert Park for the first 20 minutes. But no matter how many shots on goal the Lions attempted or corner kicks they accumulated, one statistic mattered the most, and that was the 0-0 tie on the scoreboard. Halifax was able to withstand the attack thanks to a persistent defensive presence from Riley Barr and Zane Cassell in front of keeper Jacob Lindsey.
CAMP HILL, PA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Backfield in motion

Other Gophers running backs no longer available even before Bryce Williams' possibly season-ending leg injury:. Mohamed Ibrahim, a redshirt senior and the reigning Big Ten running back of the year, suffered a torn Achilles' tendon in the season opener against Ohio State and was lost for the season. Trey Potts...
OWATONNA, MN
On3.com

2023 5-star CB Cormani McClain drops top 5 schools

Lakeland (Fla.) Lake Gibson five-star cornerback Cormani McClain released a top five over the summer. But about three months later, he felt the need to provide an update. McClain dropped a new top five Sunday on Twitter with the caption “The Ones That’s Showing The Most Love.”. Four of the...
FOOTBALL
HBCU Gameday

SWAC Championship Game scenarios

The SWAC Championship Game contestants could be set in stone after this weekend’s action. But there is no guarantee as four teams are still alive in the SWAC race. The post SWAC Championship Game scenarios appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
friars.com

Women’s Soccer Blanks Seton Hall In Regular Season Finale

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – — The Providence College women's soccer team beat Seton Hall, 2-0, on Thursday, Oct. 28 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. JuniorAngie Suaza (Nashua, N.H.) gave the Friars a 1-0 advantage, scoring off a penalty kick with 4:18 left in the first half. Sophomore Meg Hughes (Rochester, Mass.) added an insurance goal in the 58th minute. Sophomore goalkeeper Emma Bodmer (Monroe Township, N.J.) earned her sixth shutout of the season with one save. The Friars' victory sealed a spot in the upcoming BIG EAST Women's Soccer Tournament. A full tournament bracket will be released by the league office, following the conclusion of all remaining regular-season matches.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Cornell Daily Sun

Sprint Football Blanks Chestnut Hill 6-0 for Second Consecutive Win

Coming off a victory at home on Oct. 19 against Saint Thomas Aquinas College (1-5, 0-4 North Division), Cornell Sprint Football (2-4, 1-2 North Division) had all the momentum heading into this past weekend. With a desire to start their first win streak of the year, the Red traveled to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday to take on the Chestnut Hill Griffins (1-5, 1-2 South Division).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
bigrapidsnews.com

Chippewa Hills girls qualify as a team for state finals

REMUS – It was a wild scramble for the second and third spots in Friday’s Division 2 girls regional race at Chippewa Hills, which would send teams to the state finals next Saturday at Michigan International Speedway. But the Chippewa Hills girls track girls are going. Petoskey dominated the action...
REMUS, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy