‘Grab a Bag’: SCDOT, residents pick up litter on roads statewide

(WSPA) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) deployed a crew of more than one hundred people statewide to pick up litter that’s lining the roadways in South Carolina.

Tuesday’s pickup was in support of Lt. Governor Pamela Evette’s “Grab a Bag” that’s aimed to keep South Carolina beautiful by encouraging residents and organizations to pick up trash along busy roads and highways.

“Twice a year, SCDOT does two pick ups across the entire state — once in the fall and once in the spring,” Pete Poore, spokesperson for SCDOT said.

The “Grab a Bag” initiative isn’t exclusive to state leaders from groups like the SCDOT or Palmetto Pride. They urge residents to grab a friend, family member, or neighbor to join in on the initiative.

“It could be maintenance employees or office staff that go out and join them and get out from behind the desk and help pick up litter,” Poore said.

The campaign a an opportunity to educate people on the consequences of littering. In 2020, the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department issued 520 citations for litter violations.

According to state law violators could face up to $100 in fines or 8 hours of community service for a piece of trash that’s the size of a food wrapper or small cigarette butt.

If you want to get involved in a litter pick up, click here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7News.