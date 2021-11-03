CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Walthamstow robbery: Police hunt gang armed with machetes

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight men entered a home in Walthamstow in east London, and threatened the four people inside with weapons. Two victims were taken to hospital with injuries after fighting back during...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Police Investigating After Armed Robbery in New London: Police

New London police are investigating after an armed robbery occurred on Thursday. According to a press release, officers responded to a call at around 6:01 p.m. of a reported robbery at Mi Gente Express located at 189 Bank St. On arrival, officers said they concluded the armed robbery was at...
NEW LONDON, CT
brookingsradio.com

Brookings police looking for armed robbery suspect

Brookings police are investigating a Friday morning armed robbery at the Newman’s convenience store at 503 6th Street. It happened at about 6:00 am. A press release from the City of Brookings says a male suspect entered the business shortly after it opened. The suspect demanded cash from the employee. Once he received the undisclosed amount of money from the employee, he fled the store.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walthamstow#Police#East London#Waltham Forest
WJTV.com

Natchez police arrest man for armed robbery, kidnapping

Natchez police arrest man for armed robbery, kidnapping. Boil water notice issued for 174 Scott County customers. Two men wanted for shooting outside Hattiesburg Holiday Inn. Pike County deputies need help solving 2020 deadly hit-and-run case. In My Bag: Bartesian Cocktail Machine. 16 RESTORE Act projects aim to help Mississippi...
NATCHEZ, MS
CBS Pittsburgh

Carnegie Police Seek Suspect In Liquor Store Armed Robbery

By: KDKA-TV News Staff CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are trying to identify a suspect accused of holding up the liquor store in Carnegie. The Wine and Spirits store was robbed Wednesday night at 7:45 p.m., Carnegie police said. They’re asking for help identifying a man in connection with the robbery. He was caught on camera wearing a white shirt at the time of the robbery, and police said he was armed with a handgun. Police didn’t say if he got away with anything. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lawrence at 412-276-4245 x1313 or 412-279-4589.
CARNEGIE, PA
The Independent

Two injured after gang-related machine gun battle outside party

A gang of five men and one woman hit two innocent bystanders in a machine gun battle outside a party with hundreds of guests over a petty feud. Some 34 bullets were blasted when two rival groups of heavily armed gunmen opened fire at each other outside a private function in east London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Mateo Daily Journal

Police seek two in San Bruno armed robbery

Police are searching for two men who robbed a convenience store Nov. 2 in San Bruno. Officers responded to a 8:32 p.m. report of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven store at San Bruno Avenue West at Crestmoor Drive. Witnesses told police that two men armed with handguns entered the...
SAN BRUNO, CA
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Onward State

Police Seeking Help Identifying Vehicle Driver Linked To Armed Robbery

State College police are asking for help identifying the owner or operator of a vehicle potentially linked to Sunday’s armed robbery in the borough. Through a media release, police provided a few photographs of the vehicle in question, which was seen near where the armed robbery occurred at the Fullington bus depot at 152 N. Atherton Street.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTVM

LaGrange police investigating armed robbery, assault on Ridgecrest Rd.

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an armed robbery on Ridgecrest Rd. On November 4, at approximately 2:39 p.m., officers responded to robbery at the 400 block of Ridgecrest Road. Upon arrival, police spoke with Jennifer Taylor who stated she observed a blue Honda in her driveway loading up a package that had just been delivered to her home.
LAGRANGE, GA
KTUL

Tulsa police officers shoot man armed with machete

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police officers shot a man who was holding a machete and advancing on officers Saturday afternoon. According to TPD, the man is in stable condition at this time. The incident began around 3 p.m., when a 911 call was made about a pickup truck that...
TULSA, OK
CBS Chicago

Police Alert Englewood Residents Of Armed Robberies

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents in the Englewood neighborhood of robberies that have occurred in the last three months. Police said the robberies occurred in August, September, and October. In each incident, the offenders approach the victims while they’re exiting a vehicle or while the victim is on foot. The offenders then would show a black handgun and demand the victim’s property before fleeing. Incident Times and Locations: 1500 block of W. Garfield on August 27, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. 1200 block of W. Garfield on August 04, 2021 at 1:30 a.m. 1400 block of W. Garfield on September 06, 2021 at 5:40 a.m. 5600 block of S. Throop on September 22, 2021 at 9:41 p.m. 5700 block of S. Throop on September 30, 2021 at 9:28 p.m. 5600 block of S. Loomis on October 18, 2021 at 6:40 p.m. 5600 block of S. Loomis on October 23, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Police only had vague descriptions of the offenders. They advise residents to report any suspicious activity and to lock car doors once inside. Anyone with information are encourage to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy