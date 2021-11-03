Walthamstow robbery: Police hunt gang armed with machetes

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are warning residents in the Englewood neighborhood of robberies that have occurred in the last three months. Police said the robberies occurred in August, September, and October. In each incident, the offenders approach the victims while they’re exiting a vehicle or while the victim is on foot. The offenders then would show a black handgun and demand the victim’s property before fleeing. Incident Times and Locations: 1500 block of W. Garfield on August 27, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. 1200 block of W. Garfield on August 04, 2021 at 1:30 a.m. 1400 block of W. Garfield on September 06, 2021 at 5:40 a.m. 5600 block of S. Throop on September 22, 2021 at 9:41 p.m. 5700 block of S. Throop on September 30, 2021 at 9:28 p.m. 5600 block of S. Loomis on October 18, 2021 at 6:40 p.m. 5600 block of S. Loomis on October 23, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Police only had vague descriptions of the offenders. They advise residents to report any suspicious activity and to lock car doors once inside. Anyone with information are encourage to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.

