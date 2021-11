When Whitney Houston exploded onto the scene in the mid-’80s with “Saving All My Love For You,” her appeal was impossible to ignore. And for years, her string of hits guaranteed you’d hear her on the radio on a regular basis. But somewhere along the way, Houston made the leap from great voice and hitmaker to legendary superstar, a consequence of not only her career choices—including a truly untouchable version of Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You” for the movie she starred in, The Bodyguard—but her tumultuous lifestyle, including a very-public up-and-down relationship with Bobby Brown.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 14 DAYS AGO