Los Angeles County, CA

Coalition For A Safe Environment Submits Request for EPA to Take Over Carson Hydrogen Sulfide Chemical Leak Investigation

By Terry Windall
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress Conference will be held on Wednesday, November 3. LOS ANGELES, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Coalition For A Safe Environment a 20-year old non-profit environmental justice organization headquartered in Wilmington, California after conducting its own independent investigation of potential sources of the toxic Hydrogen Sulfide Gas Leak...

PUBLIC SAFETY
