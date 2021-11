Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff says he’s surprised Daniel Ricciardo didn’t receive a penalty at Mexican Grand Prix for his collision with Valterri Bottas.Ricciardo hit the back of Bottas’ car in the first lap which caused him to spin out. Both drivers had to pit to fix the damage caused and neither recovered enough to take points from the race.When asked about the crash, Wolff said: “Yes, I think the stewards should have a look into it but at that point. In hindsight, it was surprising that they didn’t look at a penalty.”Ricciardo, who won the Italian Grand Prix earlier...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO