When Toyota debuted their GR010 Le Mans Hypercar, they knew their team would be the only one in the FIA World Endurance Championship with a new car designed by a major manufacturer for the rule set. It made them the heavy favorite in every race they entered. Despite some concerns about overall pace against the LMP2 class in the first two races of the season, the team eventually backed those expectations up by winning all six races comfortably.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO