A Trade Home?

With the NFL’s trade deadline approaching at 4 p.m. EST on November 2, the Baltimore Ravens find themselves in a unique situation. On one hand, they are in the driver’s seat at 5-2, sitting atop the AFC North. On the other, they’re fighting with one hand tied behind their back. They’re without All-Pro players at premium positions like left tackle (Ronnie Stanley) and cornerback (Marcus Peters), as well as key role players like Gus Edwards, J.K. Dobbins and L.J. Fort.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan says he expects a committee approach to emerge at wide receiver as the team plays without Calvin Ridley this week at New Orleans. The Falcons were without Ridley in last week’s loss to Carolina. Ridley says he needs time away from the team to address his “mental well-being” and the Falcons are supporting his absence. Tajae Sharpe had five receptions as Ridley’s fill-in last week. Tight end Kyle Pitts, wide receiver Russell Gage and running backs Cordarrelle Patterson and Mike Davis are other possible top options for Ryan against the Saints.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Texans are trading pass-rusher Charles Omenihu to the 49ers in exchange for a future late-round pick. Matt Barrows reports the pick is a sixth-rounder in 2023. The Texans are one of the most active teams in the trade market, as GM Nick...
The trade deadline has come and gone with nary a trade in site at 1265 Lombardi. The team did, however, announce several moves. The Packers have signed LS Steven Wirtel from the practice squad to the active roster, signed DL Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad, placed QB Kurt Benkert on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list, released LS Hunter Bradley and LB Jaylon Smith, and released LB Aaron Adeoye from the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday.
Sean Taylor's NFL career was bright before his life was tragically cut short in 2007. The Washington Football Team is paying tribute to Taylor nearly 15 years after his death by retiring the late safety's jersey number ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to a statement. Nearly 100 alumni will also be honored at FedExField.
After 17 NFL seasons, Julius Peppers hung up the cleats for good and called it a career. The 41-year-old star defensive end is now focusing on life after football and can relax until he receives the call from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. When that actually happens is the only thing left up in the air.
Teddy Bridgewater received criticism for his comments about the coaching staff, but was the former Carolina Panthers quarterback right all along?. Things didn’t turn out as expected for Teddy Bridgewater with the Carolina Panthers. The quarterback went through some real complications in 2020 – especially down the stretch – which caused the organization to move on from the player after just one season and go with Sam Darnold instead.
The Green Bay Packers received some terrible news on Friday morning. Running back Kylin Hill is out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals. The gruesome injury happened on a kickoff return collision with running back Jonathan Ward, and both players were carted off the field.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Calvin Ridley returned to the Falcons after spending some time away from the team due to a personal matter. He has been a full participant in this week's team activities and is ready to get back it on Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The receiver expressed...
Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team. Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.
The Manning family is getting into the sports gambling game. Tuesday morning, Caesars announced that it had signed the Manning family – Peyton, Eli, Cooper and their dad, Archie – to a notable deal. ESPN sports gambling insider David Payne Purdham shared the news. “Peyton and Eli Manning, along with...
Being an NFL waterboy doesn’t sound like the most glamorous job in the world but it sure is one of the most essential jobs on an NFL training staff. There are movies, songs and documentaries on being an NFL waterboy, and the players aren’t the only ones making lots of money on the field.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has returned to the Falcons after taking some time to deal with a personal matter. Ridley wasn't with the Falcons for their game in London ahead of the Week 6 bye, but he will be back in action for a Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Kyle Pitts led the Falcons with 10 targets in Ridley's absence and Cordarrelle Patterson came in second with just one fewer look. Ridley has five-plus catches and over 50 yards in every game this season, and he's one of only three players in the league to draw at least eight targets in each outing.
COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
NFL fans want a referee to be suspended for a ridiculous unnecessary roughness penalty during the final minutes of the New York Jets vs. Cincinnati Bengals game. The Jets beat the Bengals, 34-31, on Sunday afternoon. Led by quarterback Mike White, New York pulled off an upset against Cincinnati at MetLife Stadium.
Shanahan addresses possibility of starting Lance vs. Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The 49ers were flat-out embarrassed Sunday by an Arizona Cardinals team that was without Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, J.J. Watt, A.J. Green and Chase Edmonds, losing 31-17 at Levi's Stadium in a game that wasn't as close as the score indicates.
