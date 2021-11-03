CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Photos: Actress Lois Smith through the years

By Associated Press
Fremont Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLois Smith, the oldest performer to win a...

fremonttribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lois Smith
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Michelle Pfeiffer debuts exciting new look and she is unrecognizable

Michelle Pfeiffer sparked a major fan and celebrity reaction this week as she showed off a new look, which left her unrecognizable and quite regal. The actress shared pictures from an Entertainment Weekly story that debuted her appearance for the Showtime series The First Lady. The pictures showed off how...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NBC New York

See Nicole Kidman Transform Into Lucille Ball in First ‘Being the Ricardos' Teaser

Time to break out the wine glasses -- Nicole Kidman is officially squashing grapes as the legendary Lucille Ball in the teaser for "Being the Ricardos." The upcoming biopic, set for release in December, will pull back the curtain on Ball's private life, which proved to be quite layered since she and her co-star, Desi Arnaz were famously a couple both on and off-screen. The two eloped in November 1940, starred in "I Love Lucy" together from 1951 to 1957, and subsequently divorced in 1960.
MOVIES
E! News

Reese Witherspoon Sweetly Corrects Diane Keaton After She Accidentally Posts Photo of Son Deacon

Watch: Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe's Son Is Dad's Twin!. Diane Keaton's celebration of Male Beauty accidently included Reese Witherspoon's son!. The Oscar winner posted a hilarious video on Instagram on Nov. 8, rating a range of celebrity men. As their pictures flashed on the screen, Diane gave her review on what makes each man particularly easy on the eyes. However, there was a mix-up with the first photo—and Reese had to politely correct Diane. .
CELEBRITIES
People

Monster's Ball Actor Coronji Calhoun Sr., Who Played Halle Berry's Son, Dead at 30

Coronji Calhoun Sr., the actor who played Halle Berry's son Tyrell Musgrove in the 2001 film Monster's Ball, has died. He was 30. In a GoFundMe page to help "give Coronji a sacred celebration of life," the actor's mother, Theresa C. Bailey, said her son died on Oct. 13. She told CBS affiliate WWL-TV that his death was due to congestive heart failure and lung problems.
CELEBRITIES
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Tragic Death Of Steve McQueen, Hollywood’s ‘King Of Cool’

On November 7, 1980, Steve McQueen died of a heart attack after undergoing surgery to remove numerous cancerous tumors in his abdomen and neck. Steve McQueen was the silent type for a modern era, capable of turning the tables against any threat on screen. But at home, his domestic abuses and addictions ruled. Then, suddenly, on Nov. 7, 1980, he was dead.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy