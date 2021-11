We all know that Samsung is gearing to release the Galaxy S22 series in the first quarter of 2022, and so far, things have been exciting. I recently talked about how the cameras on the Galaxy S22 Ultra might not receive a significant upgrade. The tip that we have received points towards a very familiar-looking camera array, which is not bad. Why? Because the camera system on the Galaxy S21 Ultra is already class-leading and many of us would not complain if the same camera system makes its way towards the S22 Ultra.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO