Shelby Mustang Mach-E GT Concept unveiled

If the Cayenne is a Porsche, then the Mach-E can be a Mustang. That's pretty much where we land on this electric SUV's name, which so seems to anger a sizable subset of the population. Like the original Cayenne, the 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E draws inspiration from the general concept and styling cues of its iconic namesake, and then applies it to a more practical and popular body style. Now, could the driving experience be more like a Mustang? Sure, but like the Cayenne, we don't see why that can't happen with subsequent model year updates and generations. In the meantime, we're just going to appreciate what the Mach-E is: a well-executed EV with compelling performance and character. We need more of them, and the Mach-E is a great one.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO