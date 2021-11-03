CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Lady Gaga says she “spoke with an accent for nine months” while filming ‘House Of Gucci’

By Tom Skinner
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga has revealed that she “spoke with an accent for nine months” during the filming of House Of Gucci. The forthcoming Ridley Scott film will see the singer and actor take on the role of Patrizia Reggiani, the ex-wife of Maurizio Gucci. A second official trailer for the crime biopic...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

See Lady Gaga Dressed to Kill as Patrizia in New 'House of Gucci' Teaser

In the sneak peek, Gaga wears a red gown, black gloves and diamonds as she introduces herself to Adam Driver's Maurizio Gucci at a party. Lady Gaga is set to make her follow-up to 2018's A Star Is Born with House of Gucci's arrival on Nov. 26. With just one month left before the star-studded film premieres, a new teaser released Wednesday (Oct. 27) shows the "Rain on Me" singer as Patrizia Reggiani having her first encounter with fashion house mogul Maurizio Gucci.
BEAUTY & FASHION
wmagazine.com

Lady Gaga Wore a Dress Straight Off the Gucci Runway for the House of Gucci Premiere

Gucci has had a big few days over the past week or so thanks to the Gucci Love Parade and their hand in Saturday’s LACMA Gala, but things are about to get turned up to a ten because the first premiere for House of Gucci is officially upon us. On Tuesday, the star-packed cast of the highly-anticipated Ridley Scott film stepped out in London wearing what else but loads and loads of Gucci. And while the supporting cast looked sharp in velvet suits and gold lamés, all eyes were, of course, on Patrizia Gucci herself, Lady Gaga.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Esquire

Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Lady Gaga Went Appropriately Gucci for the House of Gucci Premiere

The stars delivered some very solid (and very Gucci) looks on the red carpet at the London premiere of House of Gucci, the Ridley Scott-directed, high-stakes fashion film that takes a deep dive into the history of, well, the house of Gucci. Gracing the red carpet at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square were Jared Leto, Adam Driver, Lady Gaga, Salma Hayek, and more—all of whom dressed in fits that didn’t disappoint.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Maurizio Gucci
The Hollywood Reporter

Lady Gaga Plots a Takeover and Then a Murder in New ‘House of Gucci’ Trailer

The latest trailer for MGM’s anticipated House of Gucci movie teases even more of the dramatic saga that gave way to Maurizio Gucci’s death in 1995. With “Sweet Dreams” serving as the soundtrack, the new trailer plots how Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga) made her way into the powerful family before ultimately conspiring against her former partner and fashion trailblazer Maurizio (Adam Driver). Following the first trailer, this more than two-minute new look at the movie opens with Reggiani’s introduction to the family by her husband and eventual hit, Maurizio. Entranced by their “wealth, style, power,” Reggiani questions “who wouldn’t kill for that,”...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Of Gucci#Vogue Gaga#Italian
CNN

Lady Gaga delivered drama on the 'House of Gucci' red carpet

Like a bird of paradise, Lady Gaga stunned on the red carpet in a sheer, ultraviolet Gucci ensemble at the London premiere of "House of Gucci" on Tuesday. Dressed in her signature platform heels and glittering smoked-out eyeshadow, Gaga worked the cameras as she tossed her trailing chiffon cape into the air with enough dramatic force to create two enormous wings.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Salma Hayek Shimmers in Gold Dress & Platform Heels for ‘House of Gucci’ London Premiere

Salma Hayek had a gold star night in a dress that matched the sentiment when the “Eternals” actress attended the “House of Gucci” premiere in London. For today’s festive event, Hayek donned a custom gold Gucci V-neck gown that featured pleats and a cap sleeve design. She accessorized with a Gucci High Jewelry Hortus Delicicarum necklace and bracelet in yellow gold, yellow beryl and diamonds. The floor-length dress only allowed for a slight glimpse of her platform shoes, of which she is a fan of the silhouette in different metallic tones for red carpet appearances.  Speaking of her red carpet favorites, when...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Variety

‘House of Gucci’: Will Lady Gaga and Jared Leto Snag Their Second Oscars?

If you thought “Borat” (2006) started a frenzy of pop culture and consumers quoting lines for years, wait until we navigate the next couple months with Lady Gaga’s take on famed murderess Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott’s campy “House of Gucci” — which cement Mother Monster herself as one of the leading contenders for the best actress prize. Gaga checks so many of the boxes of previous Oscar winners for best actress: She’s a beloved pop icon, taking a role that has her playing a sexy, batshit crazy fame and money-seeker. You can just imagine the old-timers saying to each other...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypefresh.co

‘House Of Gucci’ Completely Dominated By Lady Gaga

After three years, Lady Gaga is finally coming back to the big screen. House of Gucci is a Roberto Bentivegna original film. And based on the Sarah Gay Gorden book with the same title. Director Ridley Scott is now redesigning the concept of the film, putting Lady Gaga on track in the race for the Oscars.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
First Showing

Lady Gaga Rules in Second Trailer for Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci'

"Gucci is… what I say it is!" MGM Studios has released a second trailer for House of Gucci, the other new Ridley Scott-direted movie arriving this year, following the release of The Last Duel a few weeks ago (which we highly recommend you see!). The first Gucci trailer debuted back in the summer, this second one is even better - major I, Tonya vibes in here. Set mostly in 1995, House of Gucci depicts the events leading up to and the aftermath of the murder of Maurizio Gucci, Italian businessman and head of the fashion house Gucci, by his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani. The film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia & Adam Driver as Maurizio, along with Jared Leto as Paolo Gucci, Al Pacino as Aldo Gucci, Jeremy Irons as Rodolfo Gucci, Jack Huston, Camille Cottin, Reeve Carney as Tom Ford, plus Mădălina Diana Ghenea as Sophia Loren and Salma Hayek as Giuseppina "Pina" Auriemma. This looks totally crazy! And hilarious and wicked and delectable. Ridley Scott seems to have figured out the best way to tell this wacky high society story. Dive in.
MOVIES
udiscovermusic.com

Lady Gaga Stars As Patrizia Reggiani In Thrilling New ‘House Of Gucci’ Trailer

The second trailer for the upcoming film House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani has been shared ahead of the highly anticipated film’s November 24 theatrical release. The new preview offers more insight into the tumultuous marriage between Gaga’s Patrizia and Adam Driver’s Maurizio Gucci as the famous...
MOVIES
designboom.com

watch lady gaga plot an assassination in the latest 'house of gucci' trailer

The second trailer for the much-anticipated house of gucci movie is finally here, and it’s even more impressive than the first one. the new preview shows socialite patrizia reggiani’s (lady gaga) first meeting with spouse maurizio gucci (adam driver), their marriage, as well as their fatal conclusion. among scenes of disco parties, lush mansion interiors, and luxurious trips, the film gives a glimpse of the extravagant and dangerous lifestyle of the world-famous italian family.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Lady Gaga lived as her House of Gucci character for 18 months to prepare for the role

Lady Gaga has revealed that she tried method acting for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, staying in character for 18 months. "It is three years since I started working on it, and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that," Gaga told British Vogue. "Off camera, [too]. I never broke. I stayed with her."
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Lady Gaga and Patrizia Gucci Didn't Speak Before Filming

Lady Gaga's take on socialite Patrizia Gucci for the upcoming House of Gucci is all her own. "I only felt that I could do this story justice if I approached it with the eye of a curious woman who was interested in possessing a journalistic spirit so that I could read between the lines of what was happening in the film's scenes," said Gaga. "Meaning that nobody was going to tell me who Patrizia Gucci was, not even Patrizia Gucci."
BEAUTY & FASHION
d1softballnews.com

Lady Gaga stayed in character for a year and a half and lost her touch of reality by filming “House Of Gucci”

Lady Gaga talks about her difficult experience while filming the upcoming film Gucci House. Ridley Scott’s long-awaited film, due out later this month, is based on the true story of Patricia Reggiani, convicted of orchestrating the murder of her husband in 1995, late Gucci boss Maurizio Gucci. Lady Gaga and Adam Driver as a couple.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy