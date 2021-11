The mobile version of the popular Project Cars Go is unfortunately shutting down its servers next month. The game was first announced in 2018 as the next big step by its developers GAMEVIL and Slightly Mad Studios to make the jump to mobile. The beta test was released one year ago with the global launch only making it to app stores this March, seven months ago. However, the developers have just announced on their twitter that the game will no longer be available in stores starting this Sunday and the game will be officially shut down on November 30th, 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO