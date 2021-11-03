Photos: Actress Lois Smith through the years

Rachel Riley has given birth to her second child with husband, Strictly Come Dancing star, Pasha Kovalev.The Countdown presenter, 35, gave birth to a daughter on 5 November, 15 days after her due date.The couple, who have been married since 2019, posted about their new arrival, who they have called Noa, on Instagram.“We have some news,” she wrote in an Instagram caption alongside photographs of herself and Kovalev with the newborn.“Introducing Pasha’s newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!“She’s totally adorable and her...
Comments / 0