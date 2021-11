With the advancements of technology, we as a society spend more and more time on the internet. Much of our daily lives are spent reviewing online financial accounts, online shopping, taking and saving pictures or videos, and listening to music. The internet and cellphone applications have created a whole new way that many of us transact and conduct our daily banking and bill paying. The internet makes our lives more convenient, but it also adds complexity. If you died or became incapacitated, would your family know how to access your online accounts and pay your bills? Would someone know your passwords to be able to save your important data?

