CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Get a taste of Girona – Spain’s most delicious city

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GNYp5_0cl5D8TQ00
Lifestyle

Something big is happening in Catalonia, and I’ve come to find all about it. As soon as I touch down in Barcelona, I can feel it in the air. No, it has nothing to do with politics and it certainly has nothing to do with football. Instead, it is the emergence of a gastronomy scene that is thrusting Catalonia on to the world map of culinary excellence.

TODO: define component type factbox

If you know the name Ferran Adrià, you will know what’s coming. If not, here’s a potted history: in 1987, the prodigious Adria became head chef of Michelin-starred restaurant El Bulli on the northern shores of Catalonia’s Costa Brava. His deconstructivist method revolutionised the restaurant, bumping it up to two, then three Michelin stars. For years, it was Restaurant magazine’s number one restaurant in the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ElNk7_0cl5D8TQ00
The breath-taking city of Girona has all the gothic charm of Barcelona without the thronging crowds (credit: Jonjo Maudsley/PA).

El Bulli closed its doors in 2011 and Adrià went on to other things, mainly teaching. His former protégés, however, continued to cook, spreading Adrià’s gospel of experimental flavour design throughout Catalonia. A decade on, the region is populated with restaurants run by his former students, many of whom have gone on to earn their own Michelin stars.

It’s no coincidence, then, that Catalonia now boasts 55 Michelin-starred restaurants. Do not, however, be fooled into thinking that these are concentrated solely in Barcelona. Adrià’s old stomping ground in the north-east of Catalonia – the Costa Brava and, in particular, the region around the city of Girona – is equally well stocked with world-class restaurants, and that’s exactly why I’m heading in that direction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LH0Xz_0cl5D8TQ00
A carpaccio of lobster dotted with fresh mushrooms, one of the stand-out dishes in the degustation menu at Els Tinars (credit: Jonjo Maudsley/PA).

My first stop on this gastronomical tour is Els Tinars (elstinars.com/en) . Set in an ivy-clad, masia-style building half an hour from Girona, the restaurant is headed by the third generation of the Gascons-Lloveres family, in the form of brother-sister duo Marc (chef) and Elena (manager).

Their dishes continue the deconstructivist tradition established by Adrià, but with some new-fangled twists: local mushrooms feature heavily; perol, a Catalan meatball, makes a surprise appearance; and sumptuous breads nod to Marc and Elena’s roots, coming from a family of renowned bakers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LI8JZ_0cl5D8TQ00
Hake, the Fish of the Day, served with perol, a type of Catalan meatball, at Els Tinars (credit: Jonjo Maudsley/PA).

The degustation menu (from €65/£55 per person) offers all this and more. From the off, my senses are challenged as lobster carpaccio and mushroom comfit, washed down with smoked mushroom juice, combine to great effect. No sooner have I recovered from the impact than I find myself face-to-face with a piece of duck so sublime it must have been carved by the gods themselves, served on a bed of foie pâté.

Soon after, I reach the fig and olive oil ice cream, which tantalises, exhilarates, then disappears down my throat. The seven-course meal is over before I know it, and I am whisked to my next location while it digests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hMvto_0cl5D8TQ00
A view of S’Agaró from above with Hostal de la Gavina, the five-star hotel that has become synonymous with its history, in the foreground (credit: Hostal de la Gavina)

Situated on the craggy coast of the Costa Brava, the seaside town of S’Agaró was designed by famed Catalan architect Rafael Masó, who sought to create a garden city in the style popularised by English visionary Ebenezer Howard. With a monopoly over its own Mediterranean bay, S’Agaró fast became a popular place for trendy young Catalans to spend their summers.

Popping into a local magazine store, I strike up a conversation with shopkeeper Josep.

“Not many British tourists come here,” he tells me.

I respond with something halfway between a sigh of relief and an excited giggle. Have I found the most hidden of hidden gems – a part of the Spanish coast untouched by global tourism?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hyh7N_0cl5D8TQ00
The picture-postcard town of S’Agaró was purpose-built to attract tourists, but still retains plenty of authentic Catalan charm (credit: Jonjo Maudsley/PA).

Well, no, not quite. As it turns out, S’Agaró has always been synonymous with tourism. The reason I have never heard of it, however, is that it has historically been a holiday spot reserved for the highest class of clientele.

From Elizabeth Taylor to Lady Gaga, Ernest Hemingway to Robert De Niro, the glitteriest of the glitterati have taken their holidays in S’Agaró over the years – and they have all, I learn, stayed at the town’s most historic hotel, Hostal de la Gavina.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dF8YS_0cl5D8TQ00
The impressive front aspect of Hostal de la Gavina, designed by renowned Catalan architect Rafael Masó (credit: Hostal de la Gavina).

This five-star destination was Masó’s centrepiece for the town. Its eclectic yet tasteful design is representative of Catalonia’s golden age of architecture, from its hacienda-style courtyards to its ornate silk walls and herringbone teak floors – although nothing is quite as exemplary of the style as the Royal Suite, decked out in Louis XV-era furnishings – yours for just €2,200/£1,800 per night!

Keep an eye out for new additions to Hostal de la Gavina arriving in time for its 90th anniversary in 2022, which will include a brand-new infinity pool, a re-landscaped garden realm and an updated terrace complex that will surely be a favourite among those who like to take part in Gavina’s popular sunrise yoga classes.

The gastronomy at Hostal de la Gavina keeps up the standards of the local area. Its three restaurants all offer sumptuous local fare with delightful service, but the stand-out performance is undoubtedly Candlelight, brainchild of two-times Michelin Starred chef Romain Fornell.

With this intimate and elegant enterprise, Fornell has not only brought the forgotten art of dining by candlelight back to the fore, he has also orchestrated a tasting menu of impeccable quality (€88/£75 per person).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kBL6r_0cl5D8TQ00
Michelin Starred chef Romain Fornell (right) welcomes guests to his restaurant, Candlelight at Hostal de la Gavina (credit: Hostal de la Gavina).

The opening number, a crispy, pea-topped cracker of baby shrimp with plankton mayonnaise, served alongside a miraculous ‘bursting olive’ wrought with anchovy flavour is an education for my amateur tastebuds.

Next comes foie gras eaten like a wedge of fudge, orange-flavoured rye bread, served with tomato, white wine and rosemary butters, celery risotto with parmesan and crispy scampi, and the show-stopper to finish, caviar ice cream scooped from the inside of a monolithic salted ice cube. No superlatives could do a meal like this justice.

Before jetting home, there’s just time to embark on a tapas tour of the gorgeous medieval city at the centre of the region, Girona. At my first stop, La Reserva (lareserva.eu), I discover fuet, a fatty local sausage not unlike chorizo, which pairs delightfully with a lunchtime swash of Penedes, Catalonia’s prized variety of wine (tapas platters start from €13.50 for one person).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eZECb_0cl5D8TQ00
A selection of Iberian meats waiting to be sampled at La Reserva, Girona (credit: Jonjo Maudsley/PA).

Then, in the shadows of Girona’s beautiful baroque cathedral, I pick up a slice of Spanish toast, painted with tomato instead of butter and topped with flavoursome local anchovies, at Bau Bar (baubargirona.com).

Finally, I cross one of Girona’s four rivers to the unassuming local café El Pessic for Xuixo, a deep-fried, cream-filled pastry originating from the city, which I dip into a mug of warm chocolate (€4.70/£4).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZALj_0cl5D8TQ00
Spanish toast with anchovies served at Bau Bar, Girona (credit: Jonjo Maudsley/PA).

As I depart, feeling very full and quite spoiled, I am left with the resounding sense that I have witnessed a metamorphosis in action. How could such a popular part of Spain have hidden such an incredible culinary culture for so long?

Italy has Emilia Romagna. Japan has Osaka. France has… well, France. And now, with Catalonia – and Girona especially – Spain has its own must-visit destination for foodies. Get there before word gets out.

How to plan your trip

Rooms at Hostal de la Gavina start at €280/£236 per night for a Classic Double, €400/£340 per night for a Junior Suite, or €450/£380 per night for a Deluxe Suite. Visit lagavina.com/en/

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Hospital bosses answer questions over maskless Prime Minister photos

Hospital bosses answering questions about the Prime Minister not covering his face during an official visit have said that infection control measures state visitors should wear masks. Boris Johnson visited Hexham General Hospital in Northumberland on Monday morning – hours before MPs debated parliamentary standards. Photographs showed him meeting masked...
WORLD
Coast News

Taste of Wine: San Diego’s wineries worth tasting

I won’t forget the first time I stepped into the Tasting Room of a San Diego winery some 15 years ago and saw some 1,200 awards hanging from the ceiling and wrapped around bottles at various displays. An Italian winemaker named Leon Santoro, who with arms expanded, shouted with a...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Ernest Hemingway
Person
Ferran Adrià
The Independent

Why Spain by boat is the most civilised way to travel

“More bread, Madame?” At the slightest incline of my head the waiter deposits another warm, crusty roll on the side plate, along with a pat of saltiest French butter, before spinning off to another table.Minutes later the first course is delivered – a tomato salad (the better class that includes yellow and green varieties in amongst the more expected red), the fruits’ sweet flesh balanced by sharp balsamic vinegar. It’s followed up by grilled squid and potatoes immersed in a rich, red wine and tomato sauce, and a crema catalana, the vanilla perfectly tempered by the acidic tang of orange...
TRAVEL
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Tragic news: Top soprano dies of Covid, aged 51

We have been notified of the death today, from Covid-19, of the Polish soprano Aga Mikolaj. A member of the Bavarian State Opera ensemble until 2007, Aga enjoyed international success in Paris, Vienna and Monte Carlo. She sang Woglinde in Daniel Barenboim’s Ring cycle in Milan, Berlin and at the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalonia#Restaurants#European Union#Garden City#Food Drink#Todo#Michelin#Deconstructivist
WSB Radio

The Latest: Finland's capital city to go meat-free, mostly

HELSINKI — Finland's capital city says it will no longer serve meat dishes at seminars, staff meetings, receptions and other events to reduce Helsinki's carbon footprint. Instead, the city government plans to offer vegetarian food and sustainable local fish. Liisa Kivela, Helsinki's communications director, told The Associated Press on Thursday...
EUROPE
newschain

Current coronavirus measures are ‘insufficient’, expert says

Vaccines alone are not enough to control coronavirus and current measures are “insufficient”, an expert has said. Tim Spector, professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, warned that this coming Christmas is not the only one to be worried about, and that Covid could be a concern for the next five years.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

Jonny Evans only looking forward after overcoming ‘difficult period’

Jonny Evans is hoping his injury woes are behind him as he prepares to return to Northern Ireland duty against Lithuania on Friday. Evans has not played for his country since March while also being restricted to nine appearances for Leicester this season due to plantar fasciitis – pain in the sole, heel and arch of the foot – a problem which has affected him since he hobbled out of the FA Cup Final in May.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

In fast-changing Dubai, once-isolated village to be razed

From the front porch of their cinderblock home, Garry and Amanda James gaze over Dubai’s soaring skyscrapers and massive malls.It’s a skyline that in their young days had seemed impossibly far off. Outside Amanda’s childhood home in the same spot three decades ago were just miles of empty desert. Throughout Dubai’s meteoric rise from tiny pearling town to booming financial hub, Jebel Ali Village, a collection of cottages built in the late 1970s for European port workers, largely stayed the same. It’s a relic of another time. Expat residents still amble along quiet, windswept roads and play Christmas bingo...
MIDDLE EAST
digg.com

The World's Most Livable Cities In 2021, Ranked

According to The Economist Intelligence Unit, Auckland, New Zealand, is ranked the most livable city in the world this year. Auckland ranks high partly because of New Zealand's robust COVID-19 response, which included shutting its borders to international visitors and nationwide shutdowns. Australian cities dominate the top ten most livable...
JAPAN
newschain

Gareth Southgate wants England to take the game to Albania after Hungary draw

Gareth Southgate wants absentee-hit England to make amends for last month’s poor performance against Hungary and all but wrap up World Cup qualification by showing their quality against Albania. A sell-out crowd will flock to Wembley on Friday evening for the final home match of a mammoth international year that...
US News and World Report

Spain: Volcanic Island's Banana Growers Get a Lift From Navy

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish Navy has started helping farmers on the volcanic island of La Palma to reach their lava-surrounded banana plantations by sea, Spain's Defense Ministry said on Thursday. A scale 5 earthquake overnight offered a reminder that the eruption on the island of 85,000 is continuing strong...
INDUSTRY
ARTnews

Jaime Botín Will Not Go to Jail for Smuggling Picasso Due to ‘Incurable Illness’

Jaime Botín, a prominent art collector and the president of Spanish bank Grupo Santander, won’t go to jail for attempting to smuggle a Pablo Picasso painting out of Spain because he has an “incurable illness,” El País reports. The collector had been expected to spend three years behind bars. In 2017, Spanish authorities raided Botín’s yacht, where they found Picasso’s Head of a Young Woman (1906), a Rose Period painting. The work had been deemed of such historical importance that the Spanish Ministry of Culture barred it from being exported in 2015, citing its status as a national treasure. The painting,...
ENTERTAINMENT
newschain

England coach Eddie Jones writes to Emma Raducanu to explain comments

Eddie Jones has written to British tennis sensation Emma Raducanu to explain his comments that she has been overburdened by commercial “distractions” in the wake of her US Open victory. England’s head coach made the remarks to illustrate his belief that Marcus Smith must remain grounded after the 22-year-old Harlequins...
TENNIS
newschain

newschain

44K+
Followers
101K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy