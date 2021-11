SKOWHEGAN — Skowhegan Savings is pleased to announce that Tara Russell has joined the bank as a vice president and commercial lender. She comes to the bank with over 23 years of experience in the financial and customer service industries, being recognized with numerous national awards for performance while serving as a branch manager and vice president of business development in prior positions at financial institutions. Russell will be based out of the bank’s Skowhegan branch and looks to use her extensive experience to assist business customers in the Somerset county region with their banking needs.

SKOWHEGAN, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO