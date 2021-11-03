CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Leaders Vow to Protect Forests, Plug Methane Leaks

capecoddaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, SCOTLAND (AP) – World leaders are promising to protect Earth’s forests,...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

investing.com

Leaders at global climate talks pledge to cut methane and save forests

GLASGOW (Reuters) -Leaders at the COP26 global climate conference https://www.reuters.com/business/cop in Glasgow have pledged to stop deforestation by the end of the decade and slash emissions of the potent greenhouse gas methane to help slow climate change. The inability of major powers so far to agree more broadly on rapid...
AFP

COP26 leaders vow new drive to save forests

World leaders will conclude a two-day climate summit on Tuesday with a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030 -- a date too far away for campaigners who want action sooner to save the planet's lungs. The pledge was to be issued at the UN's COP26 conference, which will continue for another fortnight to try to craft national plans to forestall the most devastating impacts of global warming. The summit's chair, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, said the agreement on deforestation was pivotal to the overarching ambition of limiting temperature rises to 1.5 degrees Celsius. "These great teeming ecosystems â- these cathedrals of nature -- are the lungs of our planet," he was expected to say in Glasgow, according to Downing Street.
Phys.org

Leaders commit to 30% methane cut at climate summit

Dozens of countries on Tuesday joined a United States and European Union pledge to cut emissions of methane—a potent greenhouse gas—by at least 30 percent this decade, in a major commitment for climate action. The initiative, which experts say could have a powerful short-term impact on global heating, followed an...
AFP

COP26 told climate pledges 'hollow' without fossil fuel phase out

Climate promises from nations ring "hollow" while they continue to invest in oil, gas and coal, UN chief Antonio Guterres said on Thursday, as the COP26 summit struggled to make headway on its goal to halt devastating warming. Representatives from nearly 200 countries have gathered in Glasgow for painstaking talks aimed at keeping the world within the Paris Agreement goal of limiting temperature rise to between 1.5 and 2 degrees Celsius. But with emissions still rising and current promises putting the world on a path to heat far beyond that target, negotiators were wrangling over a range of issues. "The announcements here in Glasgow are encouraging -- but they are far from enough," Guterres told the COP26 climate summit, urging negotiators to "pick up the pace".
TheConversationAU

Why the Australian government must listen to Torres Strait leaders on climate change

Last month, First Nations leaders Pabai Pabai and Paul Kabai filed a landmark class action against the Australian government to protect communities in the Torres Strait from climate change. In the Torres Strait, First Nations communities are facing an existential threat as the planet warms. Rising seas are already inundating infrastructure and cultural sites, and some islands may be uninhabitable by the end of the century causing devastating harm to Torres Strait Islander Peoples and Ailan Kastom culture. Mr. Pabai and Mr. Kabai have seen the impacts first hand. They have filed their class action to protect over 65,000 years of connection...
ENVIRONMENT
U.S. Department of State

U.S. Announcements on World Leaders Summit Forest and Land Use Event

On November 2, 2021, world leaders gathered to commit to ambitious action to reduce emissions and enhance carbon sequestration from forests and other ecosystems. This action is critical to reaching net zero emissions by 2050. The United States is taking ambitious action to conserve and restore natural ecosystems at home,...
U.S. POLITICS
