CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European Shares Little Changed In Cautious Trade

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - European stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Wednesday ahead of an expected tapering of pandemic-era stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The pan European Stoxx 600 was marginally higher at 479.74, giving up early gains. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 index were little...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

S&P closes little changed as chips boost Nasdaq in muted holiday trading

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 ended essentially flat on Thursday, with chipmakers helping push the Nasdaq into positive territory in a subdued Veterans Day session, the day after hotter-than-expected inflation reports dampened investor sentiment and halted a streak of record closing highs. Walt Disney Co, falling in the...
STOCKS
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks plummet as annualized CPI hits 6.2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A sudden jump in the Consumer Price Index in the United States has undermined U.S. stocks and bonds, while boosting the U.S. dollar Wednesday. The monthly 0.09 percent CPI rise announced by the Labor Department Wednesday, was well above the expected 0.06 percent. It brought the annualized CPI increase to 6.2 percent, the highest reading in thirty-one years,
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Stocks#Bp Plc#Royal Dutch Shell#The U S Federal Reserve#German#Anglo American#Antofagasta#Airline Lufthansa#Teamviewer#Vestas#Next Plc
MarketWatch

Oil futures post a modest climb, a day after a sharp drop in prices

Oil futures ended Thursday's session with a modest gain, with U.S. prices recouping only a small portion of the more than 3% loss they suffered a day earlier on the back of a weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories and strength in the U.S. dollar. Talk of a release from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has weighed on oil prices, "although it's not immediately clear what effect such a release might have apart from keeping a lid on prices," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose 25 cents, or 0.3%, to settle at $81.59 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange following a 3.3% loss on Wednesday.
TRAFFIC
AFP

World stocks mostly up after US inflation scare

Global stock markets mostly rose on Thursday as traders appeared to shake off concerns about soaring inflation in the United States. Thursday's gains on the stock markets "would suggest investors are not too convinced the Fed will change course at its next policy meeting in December, even though inflation signals have really tested the central bank's 'transitory' term," said ThinkMarkets analyst Fawad Razaqzada.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite book worst day in over 5 weeks as 30-year government bond yield surges

U.S. stocks skidded lower Wednesday, as a reading of consumer inflation rose in October to the highest level since 1990, at least partly driven by supply-chain disruptions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandmeic and strong consumer demand. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.7% to 15,623, marking the sharpest one-day decline since Oct. 4 when the technology-laden index fell more than 2%. The S&P 500 index finished down 0.8% to 4,646, also representing the worst day since early October when it fell 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 240 points, or 0.7%, at 36,080. The...
STOCKS
AFP

US markets fall as inflation concerns rise

US stock markets retreated further on Wednesday as the bogeyman of inflation returned to spook investors, but European equities mostly rose and bitcoin reached a new record -- temporarily. Gold, silver and Bitcoin all gained initially as investors flooded into assets viewed as a hedge against the corrosive effect of inflation on their savings, but later retreated.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
STOCKS
Street.Com

How to Trade the Soaring Shares of Roblox

Shares of the online gaming company Roblox ( RBLX) , which reported strong quarterly numbers last night, gapped higher Tuesday. Prices have made a wide high/low range and the close today is still yet to be determined. Let's check the charts of RBLX to suggest a technical strategy. We were...
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street takes a breather after record rally, GE jumps on split

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes retreated from record highs on Tuesday as a solid rise in producer prices last month deepened concerns over inflation, while General Electric jumped on its plan to split into three public companies. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle at a 2-week high

Oil futures climbed Tuesday, with U.S. prices settling at their highest in two weeks. Some analysts pointed out that talk of a potential release of crude from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve highlights a shortage of crude supplies. An SPR release would be a "short-term measure at best," since any inventory drawn from the reserve would have to eventually be replenished, Manish Raj, chief financial officer at Velandera Energy Partners, told MarketWatch. Oil prices may even rise in response to an SPR release, he said, as the move "will be seen as a desperate attempt that highlights the acute shortage of oil." Meanwhile, the Energy Information Administration lifted its 2021 price forecasts for regular retail gasoline and U.S. benchmark crude. December West Texas Intermediate oil rose $2.22, or 2.7%, to settle at $84.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Oct. 26, according to FactSet data.
TRAFFIC
jack1065.com

European shares struggle for direction after record run

(Reuters) – European stocks hit pause on Monday after a record run as investors treaded cautiously ahead of U.S. inflation data, while a clutch of disappointing earnings countered the impact of a rise in oil stocks. The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.04% after hitting intra-day record highs on Friday. Asian...
STOCKS
NBC Connecticut

European Markets Start the New Trading Week on a Flat Note

LONDON — European stocks were flat on Monday, lacking clear direction at the start of the new trading week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 hovered fractionally above the flatline by mid-afternoon, with autos shedding 0.9% while oil and gas stocks added 0.7%. The lackluster day followed a mixed trading session in...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy