The Delaware County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ five year, 2-mill renewal levy with a 0.1-mill reduction was passed by Delaware County voters Tuesday. According to the Delaware County Board of Elections, 31,279 (66.58%) votes were cast in favor of the renewal, while there were 15,701 (33.42%) votes against the tax levy. The DCBDD said the levy is actually a decrease in taxes and no new taxes due to reducing the 2.1-mill renewal levy and not renewing its 0.56-mill levy.

DELAWARE COUNTY, OH ・ 7 DAYS AGO