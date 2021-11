When Raphael Cooper thinks back to where his Wyoming Seminary girls tennis team found its mettle, he thinks back to an early-season match against State College. Although he didn’t reference the match before the Blue Knights took on 2020 state champion Knoch in the PIAA tournament Friday at Hershey Racquet Club, Cooper believes the girls were thinking of it all the same. Like in the match against the Little Lions, Seminary had to dig deep to take wins at Nos. 1 and 3 singles and second doubles to defeat the Knights, 3-2, and advance to a Class 2A team semifinal match against at noon today against Conrad Weiser.

WYOMING, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO