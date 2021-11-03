Veterans Town Hall To Be Held In Barnstable

Ocean County is home to New Jersey’s largest population of military veterans, and this year U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D-3) will mark Veterans Day with a town hall event this week. Veterans Day is this Thursday, Nov. 11. Kim will mark the occasion by hosting a town hall at Ocean County College at 5:30 p.m. The second-term congressman will hear from a panel of local veterans about how their experiences in the military “inspired them to provide life-long service to others and thank all of Burlington and Ocean County veterans for their service,” an announcement from Kim’s office said.

