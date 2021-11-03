CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Veterans Town Hall To Be Held In Barnstable

capecoddaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyannis – The Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center is inviting members of the...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
theyukonreview.com

Veterans to be honored at Town Center

People can join the Active Adults Center at 11 a.m. Thursday to thank and recognize local veterans. For more information, call the center’s front desk at 405-376- 1297. • The Active Adults Center is operating with limited hours and limited activities, which includes cards, puzzles, music and bingo. Hours at the center are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, contact the center’s front desk at 405-376-1297.
MILITARY
ifiberone.com

Kilmer to Hold Telephone Town Hall

Tacoma, WA – On Wednesday, November 17 at 6:30pm PT, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) will hold a telephone town hall to provide an update on the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and to answer questions from constituents. In addition, Rep. Kilmer will discuss the recently passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which aims to create good-paying jobs, modernize the nation’s infrastructure, and reduce carbon pollution - and the ongoing effort to pass the Build Back Better Act, which aims to make transformational investments to reduce costs for working families.
TACOMA, WA
KRGV

Veterans march held in Brownsville

More than 100 people honored veterans in Brownsville with a mile-long march. Many of those marchers were veterans themselves. The man who organized the event said people may not know much about the military history of the U.S. He is also thankful of the help available for veterans. “The VA...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WGAL

Veterans Day ceremony held in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster County commissioners hosted a Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday morning. The ceremony was to honor all veterans from Lancaster County but specifically those who served 30 years ago during Operation Desert Shield/Desert Storm. All three county commissioners are veterans who shared their experiences. Lancaster County Chief...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Town Hall
WITN

Veterans Day observance held at Greenville Town Common

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -More than a hundred people gathered at the Greenville Town Common Thursday in observance of Veterans Day. Retired and active duty service members joined civilians at the Veterans Memorial and honored the service of all branches of the military. One of the keynote speakers was the administrator...
GREENVILLE, NC
ocoee.org

Town Hall Meeting

You’re invited to a Town Hall Meeting to find out what’s happening in Ocoee! You’ll hear from our leadership team and get updates on our Fire, Police, Parks and Recreation, Downtown Redevelopment and much more. Refreshments will be served.
OCOEE, FL
troyny.gov

City Hall Closed for Veterans Day

TROY, NY (November 10, 2021) – City officials have announced that City Hall will be closed on Thursday, November 11th, in observation of Veterans Day, and will reopen Friday, November 12th, at 8:30 a.m. Municipal garbage and recycling collection will proceed as scheduled on Thursday, November 11th. City residents who...
TROY, NY
shorebeat.com

U.S. Rep. Kim to Host Veterans Day Town Hall at Ocean County College

Ocean County is home to New Jersey’s largest population of military veterans, and this year U.S. Rep. Andy Kim (D-3) will mark Veterans Day with a town hall event this week. Veterans Day is this Thursday, Nov. 11. Kim will mark the occasion by hosting a town hall at Ocean County College at 5:30 p.m. The second-term congressman will hear from a panel of local veterans about how their experiences in the military “inspired them to provide life-long service to others and thank all of Burlington and Ocean County veterans for their service,” an announcement from Kim’s office said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable Youth Commission To Hold 8th Annual Substance Abuse Forum

HYANNIS – The Barnstable youth Commission will hold its Eighth Annual Community Substance Abuse Prevention Forum on November 15 at 6 pm at the Barnstable Adult Community Center in Hyannis. The event will feature “Hidden in Plain Sight”, an installation with Sgt. Eugene Desruisseaux depicting a mock teen bedroom to show where… .
HYANNIS, NE
hopkintonindependent.com

Town Hall Q&A: Town Clerk Connor Degan

Editor’s note: This story is part of an occasional series focusing on town employees. Connor Degan has spent most of his life in Hopkinton, attending the public schools and graduating from Hopkinton High School. He graduated from Roger Williams University in 2014 with a bachelor’s degree in political science. “Even...
HOPKINTON, MA
indiantrail.org

Indian Trail Town Hall Closed in Observance of Veterans Day

The Indian Trail Town Hall will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11, in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no change in solid waste service this week, including bulk pick-up. The solid waste company will be operating on a normal schedule. Although the Town Hall offices will be closed,...
INDIAN TRAIL, NC
Mysuncoast.com

Veterans Day Parade to be held this Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota, in conjunction with the Sarasota Patriotic Observance Committee, will host its annual Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 11. A parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Osprey Avenue in downtown Sarasota and will move east to west on Main...
SARASOTA, FL
WJLA

7News Salutes Town Hall on the struggles and triumphs our veterans face

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — 7News hosted a live virtual town hall Tuesday evening on a variety of topics regarding the struggles and triumphs our military heroes face. Anchors Jonathan Elias and Michelle Marsh hosted a conversation with panelists on the COVID-19 impact, vaccine mandates, suicide prevention, withdrawal from Afghanistan and homelessness.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
thecollegiatelive.com

GRCC Student Alliance dedicates town hall to discuss veteran services on campus

The Grand Rapids Community College Student Alliance invited GRCC Veteran Success Coordinator Patrick Coleman, Veterans Benefit Coordinator Janice Holton, and Veterans Services Registrar Valerie Butterfield to discuss the services and benefits offered to veterans at the college Thursday, Nov. 4. Veteran services are offered to support student veterans, as well...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
capecoddaily.com

LISTEN: Full Interview with the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center

Below is our full interview with members of the Cape and Islands Veterans Outreach Center regarding their upcoming Veterans Town Hall event on November 11 at Barnstable Town Hall. The event is aimed to provide a platform for veterans to speak with local residents and share their experiences while serving in the armed forces. We… .
MILITARY
VTDigger

Town of Hartford to host an affordable housing town hall

HARTFORD, VERMONT, NOVEMBER 4, 2021— Hartford Selectboard Vice Chairman Joe Major will host an Affordable Housing Summit at the Hartford High School Auditorium Monday, November 15 at 6:30 p. m. The housing summit will allow Upper Valley citizens to hear from some of the experts in charge of solving the...
HARTFORD, VT
Dundalk Eagle

Veterans Town Hall aims to provide help, bring service members together

Veterans will be able to get a closer look at housing, transportation, medical and mental health services, as well as job opportunities at a Veterans Town Hall next Wednesday, but the event is also a space for veterans to socialize with their fellow veterans. “The purpose of this, when we...
ESSEX, MD
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Town hall slated for discussion of Alzheimer's

Data shows there are 120,000 people living with Alzheimer’s disease in Washington state, and that number is expected to increase to 140,000 people by 2025. Another 295,000 Washingtonians are serving as unpaid family caregivers for a loved one with dementia. Prior to the pandemic, Alzheimer’s was the third leading cause of death in the state and continues to cost Washington taxpayers more than a half-billion dollars annually in Medicaid costs.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy