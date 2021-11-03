Chatham Receives Update On Measures To Protect Drinking Water

The western United States is facing extreme drought. This is leading to some cities to look for alternative sources for drinking water. Water sources like the Colorado River are facing strains due to drought and overuse. But some cities in the west are looking into opportunities to recycle wastewater into drinking water.
Town water in Mashpee is safe to drink. Carol A. Sherman, the chairwoman of the Mashpee Select Board, stressed this point during a joint meeting with regulatory boards on Monday, November 8, in the Waquoit Meeting Room at Town Hall. Most of the meeting focused on degraded water quality in...
MILLVILLE, Del. – Officials say samples taken from the water system serving residents of the Bethany Crest community have showed that the finished water is safe for drinking and cooking. A recent sampling found that the source water (before treatment) from the Bethany Crest water system was at or near...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the Village of Cadott is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The project includes the replacement of lead service lines in the Village of Cadott. Activities related to this...
BANGOR — The Bangor Water District is in the process of upgrading its ozone generators which treat the water that residents use every day. General Manager Kathy Moriarty said they have removed the old generators which were originally installed in 1995. “We’re replacing our old ozone system with a newer...
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Pellston residents can expect a call to set up a water testing appointment as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services gets ready to see if PFAS levels have changed in the area’s drinking water. MDHHS contractor, Global Remediation Technologies, will be contacting residents...
Chemicals used to make pesticides, waterproof carpets, and stain-resistant cookware have been detected in drinking water on Oʻahu. Trace levels of dieldrin and perfluoropentanoic acid (PFPeA) were identified in the Pearl City Shaft and Aina Koa Well I. Both drinking water sources are part of the Honolulu-Windward-Pearl Harbor water system.
The Environmental Working Group (EWG) released updates to its Tap Water Database on Wednesday. The environmental health nonprofit’s database makes public drinking water systems searchable by zip code. It also shows legal and illegal levels of contaminants and the health risks associated with them. But many chemicals found in drinking...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-City of North Platte officials said portions of North Platte's drinking water supply will be chlorinated beginning next week. Beginning Nov. 9, The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is requiring the North Platte Water Department to chlorinate portions of the drinking water due to coliform positive water samples obtained in September and October.
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued an enforcement order directing the City of Benton Harbor to take specific steps to bring its water system into compliance with federal drinking water law. That comes just months after nearly 20 groups petitioned the agency to...
Residents are being urged not to drink the water in Niobrara following a water main break Monday. Niobrara Village Clerk Mona Weatherwax says the city has a water main break on the line going from the main well to the water tower near the Highway 12 & 14 junction. In...
CHESTER, Calif. — A boil water notice was issued for Chester and surrounding areas Monday after E.coli bacteria was found in the drinking water. Chester Public Utility District customers are urged to not drink tap water unless it's been boiled for at least a minute. Water should also be boiled before being used to cook or brush your teeth, according to district officials.
Middlesex Water Company has expanded its initial drinking water notification regarding perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) to include all residential and retail customers served by its Park Avenue treatment plant in South Plainfield, according to an updated notice on Nov. 1. The initial notification only included a portion of the water company’s...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - For years West Virginia had issues with safe drinking water. Amidst the recent water problems in Clarksburg, the West Virginia University Institute of Water Security and Science held a water safety workshop for city residents. After failing to notify the public about lead levels above the...
The Environmental Working Group recently released its most up to date tap water database, compiling testing information for water utilities across the country. Here are findings for area water supplies:. El Dorado. For the latest quarter assessed by the U.S. EPA (January 2021 - March 2021), tap water provided by...
Home Builders' Roseann Johnson: Though unseen, this mighty network is critical to daily function. As the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, Oregon City has some of the area's oldest water pipes. Though unseen, this mighty network is critical to OC dwellers' daily function. Like the wind, you...
