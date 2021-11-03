CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Chatham Receives Update On Measures To Protect Drinking Water

capecoddaily.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHATHAM – At a recent meeting by the Chatham Select Board, the town...

capecoddaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
kjzz.org

Cities consider recycling wastewater to use as drinking water

The western United States is facing extreme drought. This is leading to some cities to look for alternative sources for drinking water. Water sources like the Colorado River are facing strains due to drought and overuse. But some cities in the west are looking into opportunities to recycle wastewater into drinking water.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
capenews.net

Mashpee Water District: Town Drinking Water Remains Safe

Town water in Mashpee is safe to drink. Carol A. Sherman, the chairwoman of the Mashpee Select Board, stressed this point during a joint meeting with regulatory boards on Monday, November 8, in the Waquoit Meeting Room at Town Hall. Most of the meeting focused on degraded water quality in...
MASHPEE, MA
WMDT.com

Bethany Crest water safe to drink, officials say

MILLVILLE, Del. – Officials say samples taken from the water system serving residents of the Bethany Crest community have showed that the finished water is safe for drinking and cooking. A recent sampling found that the source water (before treatment) from the Bethany Crest water system was at or near...
POLITICS
cwbradio.com

Cadott an Applicant for Safe Drinking Water Loan Program

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced the Village of Cadott is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. The project includes the replacement of lead service lines in the Village of Cadott. Activities related to this...
CADOTT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Contamination#Water Wells#Water Supply#Drinking Water#Chatham#The Chatham Select Board#Pfas#Town
foxbangor.com

Bangor Water District updating system

BANGOR — The Bangor Water District is in the process of upgrading its ozone generators which treat the water that residents use every day. General Manager Kathy Moriarty said they have removed the old generators which were originally installed in 1995. “We’re replacing our old ozone system with a newer...
BANGOR, ME
UpNorthLive.com

MDHHS to retest Pellston drinking water for PFAS

EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Pellston residents can expect a call to set up a water testing appointment as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services gets ready to see if PFAS levels have changed in the area’s drinking water. MDHHS contractor, Global Remediation Technologies, will be contacting residents...
PELLSTON, MI
wkms.org

Updated tap water database lets you search for contaminants in your drinking water

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) released updates to its Tap Water Database on Wednesday. The environmental health nonprofit’s database makes public drinking water systems searchable by zip code. It also shows legal and illegal levels of contaminants and the health risks associated with them. But many chemicals found in drinking...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
North Platte Post

Portions of North Platte drinking water to be chlorinated

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-City of North Platte officials said portions of North Platte's drinking water supply will be chlorinated beginning next week. Beginning Nov. 9, The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is requiring the North Platte Water Department to chlorinate portions of the drinking water due to coliform positive water samples obtained in September and October.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
kynt1450.com

Niobrara Residents Urged Not To Drink The Water

Residents are being urged not to drink the water in Niobrara following a water main break Monday. Niobrara Village Clerk Mona Weatherwax says the city has a water main break on the line going from the main well to the water tower near the Highway 12 & 14 junction. In...
POLITICS
krcrtv.com

E. coli found in drinking water prompts boil water notice for Chester

CHESTER, Calif. — A boil water notice was issued for Chester and surrounding areas Monday after E.coli bacteria was found in the drinking water. Chester Public Utility District customers are urged to not drink tap water unless it's been boiled for at least a minute. Water should also be boiled before being used to cook or brush your teeth, according to district officials.
CHESTER, CA
capecoddaily.com

Sandwich To Consider Repealing Plastic Water Bottle Ban

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich will hold a Special Town Meeting on November 15, 2021 at the Sandwich High School at 7:00 pm where voters will revisit a plastic water bottle ban. The ban on single use plastic water bottles was slated to begin in January 2022. The town will also vote whether to […] The post Sandwich To… .
POLITICS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What's in our drinking water?

The Environmental Working Group recently released its most up to date tap water database, compiling testing information for water utilities across the country. Here are findings for area water supplies:. El Dorado. For the latest quarter assessed by the U.S. EPA (January 2021 - March 2021), tap water provided by...
EL DORADO, KS
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable County Opens Pediatric COVID Vaccine Clinic

HYANNIS – Barnstable County health officials have outlined how Cape Cod families can get appointments to receive the recently-approved Pfizer Pediatric COVID19 vaccine. County officials said that a weekly clinic will be held beginning November 18 will administer children ages 5 to 11 with the vaccine at the Harborview… .
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
Portland Tribune

OCHS grad: Two measures will sustain Oregon City water system

Home Builders' Roseann Johnson: Though unseen, this mighty network is critical to daily function. As the first incorporated city west of the Rocky Mountains, Oregon City has some of the area's oldest water pipes. Though unseen, this mighty network is critical to OC dwellers' daily function. Like the wind, you...

Comments / 0

Community Policy