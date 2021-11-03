CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Advisories Issued After PFAS Detected In Fish

 8 days ago

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has issued new fish consumption...

Cape Cod News 11/11/2021

BOSTON – The legislation known as Nero’s Bill was unanimously approved by the Massachusetts State Senate on Wednesday. If signed into law, the act would allow K9 police dogs to be treated and transported by EMS personnel if they’re hurt in the line of duty. “An act allowing humane…. Full...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
WJFW-TV

Advisory group works to educate public about dangers of PFAS

Local News Published 11/02/2021 5:03PM, Last Updated 11/03/2021 10:58AM. Rhinelander - PFAS is a chemical found in water, air, soil and other places. Studies have shown that PFAS is dangerous to human health. It can damage the liver and immune system. A couple years ago this dangerous chemical was found in two wells in the Rhinelander area.
RHINELANDER, WI
Massachusetts State
Wellfleet Rescinds Mask Order, Resumes Advisory

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Board of Health rescinded the town’s mask mandate during an emergency meeting Friday. The rescinded order has been replaced with a mask advisory, based on the recent decline in COVID case numbers and percent positivity in the town. “The numbers from last Wednesday showed our percent… .
PUBLIC HEALTH
nh.gov

NHDES Issues New Fish Consumption Advisories for 5 Lakes in Southern New Hampshire

Concord, NH – The New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES) today announced new and more restrictive fish consumption limits in five lakes as a result of elevated levels of Perfluorooctane sulfonic acid (PFOS) detected in fish tissue samples. These advisories are the result of a study conducted across 14 lakes in south central New Hampshire. NHDES contracted Weston Solutions, Inc., to collect fish tissue, lake water and lake sediment samples to better understand the potential risks to human health associated with eating fish caught in these 14 lakes. The lakes were chosen because of the proximity to known developed and heavily populated areas that were reasonably expected to have sources of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These advisories are specific to only those lakes listed here and not applicable to all New Hampshire waterbodies. The samples were analyzed for PFAS, with a full report available on the NHDES PFAS website. The lake-specific advisories are summarized below:
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Burlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-29 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Burlington The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Mercer County in central New Jersey Central Monmouth County in central New Jersey Middlesex County in northern New Jersey Southwestern Morris County in northern New Jersey Somerset County in northern New Jersey Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Northern Burlington County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Ocean County in southern New Jersey Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until midnight EDT. * At 851 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Philadelphia, Trenton, New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Somerville, Somerset, Edison, Middletown, Old Bridge, Bensalem, East Brunswick, and Bridgewater. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 6 and 13. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 351 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 34 and 40. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 12 and 42. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 50 and 76. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 21. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 30. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 112 and 134.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Yarmouth Voters Approve Several Wastewater Articles

YARMOUTH – Voters at the recent Yarmouth Special Town Meeting approved a number of articles focused on expanding wastewater infrastructure as well as improving recreational facilities. “The environment is our economy. If we don’t have good water quality, then no one is going to want to come here. That’s going to… .
#Game Fish#Pfas#Freshwater#Hyannis
capeandislands.org

State warns against eating fish from 5 Cape Cod ponds due to PFAS

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is warning against eating fish from five Cape Cod ponds due to contamination with PFAS chemicals. The advisories apply to Johns Pond in Mashpee; Flax Pond (also known as Picture Lake) in Bourne; Jenkins and Grews Ponds in Falmouth; and Mashpee-Wakeby Pond in Mashpee and Sandwich.
SANDWICH, MA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Androscoggin by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-30 22:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-31 04:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Androscoggin The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southwestern Lincoln County in south central Maine Sagadahoc County in south central Maine Southern Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine Cumberland County in southwestern Maine York County in southwestern Maine South Central Oxford County in western Maine Southeastern Belknap County in central New Hampshire Northeastern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire Strafford County in central New Hampshire Southeastern Carroll County in northern New Hampshire Northeastern Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire * Until 415 AM EDT Sunday. * At 1012 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Portland, Lewiston, Derry, Rochester, South Portland, Auburn, Biddeford, Portsmouth, Brunswick, and Westbrook. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME
WFMZ-TV Online

Boil water advisory issued in Slatington

SLATINGTON, Pa. - Slatington, Lehigh County is under a boil water advisory until further notice. Borough Manager Dan Stevens said crews working on a traffic light hit a water main. The main has been repaired, but water must be boiled until tests reveal it is safe.
SLATINGTON, PA
capecodtimes.com

PFAS advisory: State asks people to limit or not eat fish caught at 5 Cape Cod ponds

In their first advisory about consumption of freshwater fish contaminated with PFAS, Massachusetts public health officials Tuesday advised people to limit or exclude fish from five Upper Cape ponds from their diet. Individuals particularly susceptible to PFAS exposure — children under 12, women of child-bearing age and pregnant and nursing...
FALMOUTH, MA
Cadillac News

PFAS chemical above maximum contaminant level detected in CTC well

CADILLAC — Three years ago, the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center started voluntarily testing the three wells it has that provide water to the Cadillac campus. The testing was part of the state’s push to ensure drinking water was safe and free of dangerous levels of substances such as lead and Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances, commonly known as PFAS.
CADILLAC, MI
capeandislands.org

News Roundup: Plane crash updates; PFAS levels unsafe in local fish

This week: divers have located the wreckage of a plane crash off Nauset Beach. And the state says that fish in five Cape ponds have levels of PFAS that make them unsafe to eat. Also, the South Coast has a redistricting problem – but it’s hoping for a solution. We...
State Study Finds Fatal Opioid Overdoses Rose Among Workers

BOSTON (AP) – A state study has found that fatal opioid overdoses nearly doubled in recent years among Massachusetts workers, with construction, farming, and fishing industries among the hardest hit sectors. The updated study from the state Department of Public Health released Monday shows the rate of opioid-related… .
BOSTON, MA
Fourth COVID-19 Business Survey Sent to Cape Cod Businesses

BARNSTABLE – The Cape Cod Commission and Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce have issued a fourth online survey to Cape Cod businesses and non-profits in a continuing effort to understand the impact of COVID-19 on Cape businesses. The survey will evaluate the effect of the pandemic on the summer season and the impacts of vaccinations… .
BARNSTABLE, MA
Duffy Health Center Expands Services for Substance Use Disorder

FALMOUTH – Substance use disorder services from Duffy Health Center have been expanded, according to the organization. Three programs have been established on the Upper Cape in addition to their Hyannis clinic for those who need recovery resources. Any member of the community will be able to use them at no cost; the… .
