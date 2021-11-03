Advisories Issued After PFAS Detected In Fish

Effective: 2021-10-29 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-30 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Burlington The National Weather Service in Mount Holly has issued a * Flood Advisory for Mercer County in central New Jersey Central Monmouth County in central New Jersey Middlesex County in northern New Jersey Southwestern Morris County in northern New Jersey Somerset County in northern New Jersey Hunterdon County in northwestern New Jersey Northern Burlington County in southern New Jersey Northwestern Ocean County in southern New Jersey Bucks County in southeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Philadelphia County in southeastern Pennsylvania * Until midnight EDT. * At 851 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Philadelphia, Trenton, New Brunswick, Perth Amboy, Somerville, Somerset, Edison, Middletown, Old Bridge, Bensalem, East Brunswick, and Bridgewater. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 6 and 13. Pennsylvania Turnpike between mile markers 351 and 359. Interstate 95 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 34 and 40. Interstate 78 in New Jersey between mile markers 12 and 42. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 50 and 76. Interstate 195 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 21. Interstate 287 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 30. Garden State Parkway between mile markers 112 and 134.

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 13 DAYS AGO