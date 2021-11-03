CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Victorian Labor MP gave staffer more than $33,000 to pay for party memberships, Ibac hears

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2IEJ_0cl5AtFv00
Ibac commissioner Robert Redlich. Labor MP Marlene Kairouz will be the next witness in the hearings, but she will be examined in private.

A Labor MP gave a staffer more than $33,000 to pay the party memberships of people within her faction, according to evidence provided to the Victorian anti-corruption commission.

But the MP, Marlene Kairouz, whose evidence is considered critical to the investigation into the alleged misuse of public funds by paying staff to do factional activity – including branch stacking – will not be subject to a public examination by the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (Ibac).

Branch stacking is not illegal but it is a breach of party rules, as is the payment of other people’s party memberships.

Chris Carr SC, counsel assisting the commission, told the hearing on Wednesday that Ibac investigators had obtained bank records showing transfers between Kairouz and Kirsten Psaila, her electorate office manager.

Psaila worked for Kairouz from 2008 when she was elected. In 2015, Kairouz transferred Psaila $14,700, Carr said, followed by $18,300 the next year.

Both transfers were made during “renewal season”, Carr said, around the time membership fees were due. Psaila agreed during her evidence on Wednesday that following both transfers she withdrew the cash to pay for memberships.

She said that Kairouz also paid for memberships in 2017, but that she had provided her cash, rather than a bank transfer, that year.

Carr told the commission that Kairouz would be the next witness, but that because Ibac had received “credible” information a public examination could unreasonably damage her reputation, safety or wellbeing she would be examined in private.

There were four “stringent” criteria within the Ibac Act that must be satisfied to allow public hearings, Carr said, and the emergence of evidence that suggested Kairouz would be unreasonably damaged meant that her “critical” answers to matters of “significant public interest” had to be given in private.

Kairouz stood down as a minister after an Age-60 minutes investigation last year aired allegations of her involvement in branch stacking. She has denied all wrongdoing. She took leave from parliament in September following the sudden death of her sister.

Sign up to receive the top stories from Guardian Australia every morning

Carr asked Psaila about the details of the work she did on behalf of Kairouz and the moderate faction, including the bulk collection and filling out of ballot papers on behalf of members so as to control their votes in party elections.

She gave evidence of “captains” within the faction, who were responsible for doing this on behalf of dozens of members, and also took responsibility for renewing their memberships every year.

Carr said Ibac had uncovered evidence of systemic forgeries of party member signatures occurring across the electorate offices of two MPs, including the office of Kairouz, but Psaila said she did not know who was responsible for this.

After extensive questioning from Carr and the commissioner, Robert Redlich QC, Psaila – who herself had been accused but denied forging a document on behalf of a member in the mid-2000s – conceded that it had crossed her mind such forgeries could be occurring.

The reason for forging signatures, Carr said, was that it would dramatically speed up the laborious process of obtaining ballot papers on behalf of members, taking it to them to sign, before numbering each ballot (from one to about 120 in some instances) and sending it back to ALP head office.

Psaila said she was idealistic as a Labor staffer, had ambitions to become an MP herself, and had been brought up in a Labor family.

She said she was introduced to factional politics by George Seitz, who she agreed was a “notorious branch stacker”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dSuq5_0cl5AtFv00

Seitz organised the preselection of Kairouz, and she also became responsible for some of his members after he retired, Psaila said.

Carr described Psaila as a small cog in a much larger machine, and suggested to her that those who used this machine to become MPs would not have a strong moral compass.

“I can only comment for Marlene,” Psaila said. “She’s a stand-up MP in the local community and she does what she can for the area.”

Carr responded: “That may be so, but she’s administered a part of this corrosive and corruption factional machinery, hasn’t she?”

“They all have,” Psaila replied.

Earlier in Wednesday’s hearing, Redlich raised concerns he had about evidence provided on Monday by Christine Kelly, an electorate officer for Kairouz.

Kelly had claimed she had no knowledge of or interest in the 2018 ALP national conference election, despite Ibac hearing evidence on Wednesday that Kelly was standing as a delegate during that election.

At one stage in Psaila’s evidence, Redlich also warned her not to fall into the same “trap” as Kelly, of moving from a position of knowing nothing at all about anybody doing any factional work in the office, to admitting significantly more knowledge after several hours of questioning. Public hearings are scheduled to resume on Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Adem Somyurek ‘living proof’ of the consequences of Labor’s ‘unethical culture’, Ibac commissioner says

Victoria’s anti-corruption commissioner has suggested a former Andrews government minister at the centre of an investigation into the alleged rorting of taxpayer funds is “living proof” of the consequences of an unethical culture within the Labor party. The Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (Ibac) is investigating what counsel assisting, Chris Carr...
AUSTRALIA
BBC

Rob Roberts MP has Conservative party membership restored

An MP who sexually harassed a member of staff has had his Conservative Party membership restored, following a 12-week suspension. Rob Roberts will continue to sit as an independent as the Tories are still withholding the party whip in the House of Commons. Labour warned the move would "let him...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlene Kairouz
The Independent

Tory MP voted in parliament while doing £1m second job from Caribbean island tax haven

A Conservative MP took part in parliamentary votes while doing another job from a Caribbean island tax haven, it has been reported.Geoffrey Cox, the government's former attorney general, is thought to have earned nearly £1 million from his second job in the British Virgin Islands.The Daily Mail reports that Sir Geoffrey, who has not commented on the reports, cast his votes in parliament by proxy while working 4,000 miles away in warmer climes.The QC earned £900,000 in the past year working for law firm Withers, representing the tax haven's government in an inquiry into governance and possible corruption.He also earned...
WORLD
wnctimes.com

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Directs Steps to Safeguard the Rights of and Ensure Access to Justice for Veterans & Servicemembers

Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Directs Steps to Safeguard the Rights of and Ensure Access to Justice for Veterans & Servicemembers. Civil Rights Division and Office for Access to Justice to Lead Efforts. U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland today issued a memorandum reaffirming the Justice Department’s commitment to guarding...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corruption#Victorian Labor Mp#Labor
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Washington Post

Mexican president calls on world’s richest billionaires and companies to pay for $1 trillion poverty fund

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Tuesday called on the world’s 1,000 richest people and 1,000 highest-value private corporations to voluntarily contribute 4 percent of their fortunes annually to a $1 trillion fund that he said would fight “marginalization and misery” and help reverse a global slide “from civilization into barbarity.”
ADVOCACY
The Jewish Press

Supermarket Chain Owner Rami Levy Expelled from Committee Meeting as Investigation of Price Fixing Intensifies

During a heated discussion in the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee on the cost of living in Israel, Committee Chairman MK Michael Biton (Blue&White) and MK Ofir Sofer (Religious Zionism) asked Rami Levy, owner of the supermarket chain that bears his name, to reveal his company’s gross profit margin and accused him of deceiving the public. In response, Levy said he did not know who those MKs were, at which point Chairman Biton expelled him from the meeting, saying, “You will not speak disrespectfully like that in here.”
MIDDLE EAST
CBS Miami

‘I Could Not Stop The Corruption’: Opa-Locka Mayor Matthew Pigatt Resigns During Commission Meeting

OPA-LOCKA (CBSMiami) – During an Opa-locka City Commission meeting Wednesday, Mayor Matthew Pigatt announced his resignation. “I will not be a figurehead for corruption,” he said, following a public comment period. His resignation was not on Wednesday’s agenda, surely catching those in attendance off guard. Pigatt standing up from his seat said he thought he could help fix a system that was broken from within but found that he was wrong. “I am not resigning because the job is too big. I am resigning because I am in the wrong position to effect real change in my city – and in cities just like...
OPA-LOCKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy