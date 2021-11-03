Photos: Actress Lois Smith through the years

Hip-Hop’s Bad Boy adds another candle to the cake today, let’s look back at special moments he’s shared with some of your favorite people. You don’t have to be in the industry to know this is a tough game to remain relevant in. But Mr. “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” has consistently rebranded, pivoted and recreated himself – remaining a vital part of popular culture for the past few decades. After introducing the world to Brooklyn rapper The Notorious B.I.G., Puff Daddy’s knack for finding street talent only grew, as he helped launch the careers of Lil Kim, The Lox, Ma$e, G. Dep, Shyne in addition to popular R&B acts like Total and Faith Evans.
