Who Did Michelle Young Send Home in 'The Bachelorette' Episode 3?

Her time to shine. Michelle Young struggled with feeling like her suitors were not making enough of an effort during the Tuesday, November 9, episode of The Bachelorette. Michelle kicked off the week with a one-on-one date with Martin. She was apprehensive about him after sending Jamie home in the previous episode because she knew the two men were close friends. Martin defended Jamie by saying he was still “a hell of a man” despite misleading Michelle about whether the other men questioned her character. She emphasized that she needed a partner who would trust her decisions and noted that it did not feel good that Martin doubted her.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO