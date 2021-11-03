CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Did Michelle Young Send Home in 'The Bachelorette' Episode 3?

By Samuel Spencer
 8 days ago
The latest episode of "The Bachelorette" sees Michelle send five men home – while a bomber jacket tragically lost its life in the hotel...

Related
WKYC

Ohio's Rick Leach Jr. wins rose after revealing to The Bachelorette Michelle Young that his late father cheated on his mother

CLEVELAND — As the field of Michelle Young's potential suitors narrows on ABC's The Bachelorette, Ohio's Rick Leach Jr. is still in the running to win her heart. Rick, a 32-year-old graduate of Walsh University, finally got selected for an individual and very relaxing hiking date with Michelle, where the two shared a joint wish to find love through having hard conversations, after Rick revealed how deeply he was impacted by the loss of his father, and before that, his parents' divorce.
HollywoodLife

Clayton Echard: 5 Things To Know About The Man Who Connects With Michelle On ‘The Bachelorette’

The Nov. 2 episode of ‘The Bachelorette’ will feature a connection forming between Michelle Young and Clayton Echard. Here’s more to know about the hunky suitor. Clayton Echard is the newest guy to win over Michelle Young’s heart on this season of The Bachelorette. A preview for the show’s Nov. 2 episode shows Michelle conversing with Clayton during a group date, and the sparks are flying. “From when I first saw you, the confidence that you exuded, I was like, ‘Oh man, I need to take some notes,'” Clayton tells Michelle in the sneak peek.
ABC13 Houston

Drama-creating 'rat' revealed on this week's 'Bachelorette,' will Michelle send him packing?

NEW YORK -- The men and Michelle were still reeling after Jamie's big revelation that her character was being questioned when that wasn't the case at all. It was Jamie's problem and he used his insecurities to make her feel terrible so he could figure out where she stood with Joe. The other men are trying to determine who spoke to Michelle, they want to find out who the rat is.
Us Weekly

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Michelle Young Deals With Nayte and Chris S. Drama After Feeling ‘Unseen’

Her time to shine. Michelle Young struggled with feeling like her suitors were not making enough of an effort during the Tuesday, November 9, episode of The Bachelorette. Michelle kicked off the week with a one-on-one date with Martin. She was apprehensive about him after sending Jamie home in the previous episode because she knew the two men were close friends. Martin defended Jamie by saying he was still “a hell of a man” despite misleading Michelle about whether the other men questioned her character. She emphasized that she needed a partner who would trust her decisions and noted that it did not feel good that Martin doubted her.
People

Bachelorette Michelle Young Says Slumber Party Group Date Made Her Feel 'Unseen' by Contestants

Bachelorette Michelle Young is opening up about the group date featured on Monday's episode that left her feeling "unseen" by her suitors. Contestants Will, Chris S., Casey, Chris G., Leroy, Rodney, Olumide, Brandon, Clayton, Joe, Romeo and Nayte all joined Young, 28, at the sleepover-themed date, but the lead lamented that they got too caught up in the activities rather than focusing on her.
HollywoodLife

‘The Bachelorette’: Nayte Goes Off On Chris For Gossiping To Michelle About Him

A fight broke out between Nayte and Chris S. at the cocktail party on tonight’s episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’. Tensions rose between Chris Sutton and Nayte Olukoya on the Nov. 9 episode of The Bachelorette. It all started on a group date when Michelle expressed that she wasn’t feeling “seen” by a lot of the guys. Chris was on the losing team during the group date, so he wasn’t at the after party where Michelle shared her feelings. However, he heard about what went down, and decided to take it upon himself to address it at the cocktail party — in front of Michelle.
Hello Magazine

Michelle Pfeiffer debuts exciting new look and she is unrecognizable

Michelle Pfeiffer sparked a major fan and celebrity reaction this week as she showed off a new look, which left her unrecognizable and quite regal. The actress shared pictures from an Entertainment Weekly story that debuted her appearance for the Showtime series The First Lady. The pictures showed off how...
