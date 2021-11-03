CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clouds Increase Throughout the Day -Derek Sibley

news8000.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike the most recent days we’ve had lately this week, we start off cold followed by increasing cloud...

www.news8000.com

nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
NewsChannel 36

Increasing Clouds on Veterans Day

Low pressure will track through the Great Lakes Thursday with increasing clouds for us across the Twin Tiers. Winds will pick up out the south as the storm system approaches, which will help keep temperatures above average. Periods of rain will develop Thursday night and will continue into Friday morning. Drier conditions will follow for Friday afternoon as the cold front heads to our east. Cooler conditions will settle in over the weekend with temperatures mainly in the 40s.
cbslocal.com

Maryland Weather: Mild Day With Afternoon Clouds

We were rewarded with another outstanding, well above normal Wednesday in early November. Our high reached 73 degrees at BWI Marshall. Our normal high is now 59 degrees! There are changes headed our way over the next two days. By Thursday night, after another mild day with highs again in...
WFMZ-TV Online

Another mild day with some sun followed by increasing clouds

Breezy with rain during the morning; some sunny breaks in the afternoon. High: 63 Low: 39. We're three for three this week as Wednesday was our third straight day of abundant sunshine and mild temperatures, and we'll sneak in one more mild and dry day on Thursday. Granted, sunshine will fade behind increasing clouds, and highs will ease a bit cooler and back closer to 60 degrees as we lose the sunshine. But the day will stay dry, which means the weather will cooperate with any Veterans Day observances throughout the day.
abc27.com

Increasing clouds today, rain on tap for tonight

THIS AFTERNOON/EVENING: Increasing Clouds, Breezy. Hi 63. Winds: SE 5-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. TONIGHT: Rainy & Breezy. Lo 56. Winds: SE 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. FRIDAY: Rain Exits By 10AM, Breezy. Hi 61. Winds: SW 10-15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph. Clouds will increase today as...
WYTV.com

Breezy with clouds, some sunshine for Veterans Day

Partly cloudy this morning, a stray sprinkle chance. Temperatures in the mid-40s. A warm day, with a high near 70°. Winds pick up this afternoon, and tonight, there will be 25 to 30mph winds at times. RAIN TONIGHT. Rain could begin as early as 6 p.m. Rain moves through tonight...
WCPO

TIMELINE: When rain is likely today and our highest winds

Rain is likely to move in today and with it, higher winds. Here's everything you need to know to plan your day. Now to Noon - Still dry, turning overcast and winds turn breezy. Rain moves into Indiana counties. Noon to 5 p.m. - Showers move through, winds gust up...
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Clouds clearing overnight as it remains breezy. Turning cold overnight as the temperatures fall into the 30s. Low of 36. FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chilly start to the morning and a breeze out of the North and...
Eyewitness News

FORECAST: Increasing clouds today, rain tomorrow

Following a beautiful Thursday morning sunrise, meteorologist Scot Haney said clouds will be on the increase as the day continues. Then, showers and thunderstorms look to roll through the state Friday morning. Here is Scot's Thursday mid-morning forecast.
news8000.com

Cloudy the Rest of the Day; Snow Possible Tonight -Derek Sibley

Skies will remain overcast through the afternoon today with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s to low 40s at the same time. A few scattered light showers are possible late this afternoon, which then could transition to a rain/snow mix by early this evening. Tonight’s Forecast. Snow showers are expected...
FOX59

Midday update: Tumbling temperatures, snow flurries possible

INDIANAPOLIS – We started off this morning mild with temperatures in the 50s. Our normal high temperatures this time of year are in the 50s. The rest of today will feature tumbling temperatures and cold conditions ahead. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 30s with clearing skies. The clearing skies will allow temperatures to […]
Turnto10.com

Increasing clouds late Veterans Day, rain and gusty wind Friday

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — We lucked out with good weather for Veterans Day, and despite a cooler feel from the past few days, temperatures in the mid and upper 50s are seasonable for mid-November. Though the forecast is quiet for the rest of the day, increasing cloud cover will be...
