Republican Youngkin Defeats Democrat Gov. McAuliffe In Virginia

Republican Glenn Youngkin has won the Virginia governor’s race in a state that had been trending blue in recent years.

The race was seen by some as a referendum on President Biden’s policies.

Biden had won the state by a 10-point margin over Donald Trump in 2020.

Youngkin’s win over Democrat Terry McAuliffe possibly rings an alarm for Democrats, who have been nervous about losing their already narrow hold over Congress.

This election had been considered a proxy battle between President Biden and former President Trump.

While Biden may have comfortably won the state last year, his approval nationwide and in Virginia has been in swift decline.

Exit polls in show voters in the state see the economy and jobs as the most important issues, followed by education, taxes and the pandemic.