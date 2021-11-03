CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Republican Youngkin Defeats Democrat Gov. McAuliffe In Virginia

By 9and10news Site Staff
 8 days ago
Republican Glenn Youngkin has won the Virginia governor’s race in a state that had been trending blue in recent years.

The race was seen by some as a referendum on President Biden’s policies.

Biden had won the state by a 10-point margin over Donald Trump in 2020.

Youngkin’s win over Democrat Terry McAuliffe possibly rings an alarm for Democrats, who have been nervous about losing their already narrow hold over Congress.

This election had been considered a proxy battle between President Biden and former President Trump.

While Biden may have comfortably won the state last year, his approval nationwide and in Virginia has been in swift decline.

Exit polls in show voters in the state see the economy and jobs as the most important issues, followed by education, taxes and the pandemic.

WTOP

McAuliffe concedes as Youngkin projected to win Va. governor’s race; Republicans lead in lt. gov., attorney general races

Republican Glenn Youngkin, a former business executive and a first-time political candidate, was projected early Wednesday by The Associated Press to win the governorship of Virginia, beating Democratic former governor Terry McAuliffe in a result that seemed unlikely over the summer and could have national repercussions as the midterm elections approach.
VIRGINIA STATE
Traverse City, MI
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula.

