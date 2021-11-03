CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston Marathon returns to full capacity in 2022, participants must be vaccinated

By Melissa Torres
BOSTON (WWLP) – The Boston Marathon will once again have 30k runners when it returns to Patriot’s Day in 2022.

Next year will mark its 126th running event and all runners are required to be fully vaccinated in order to participate.

The Boston Athletic Association said in a statement this years marathon was run in October for the first time and with a smaller field of a 20k people. The president of the athletic association said that 93% of this year’s participants were vaccinated.

