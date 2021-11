Hormel Foods Corporation has named Wendy A. Watkins to the new post of senior vice president and chief communications officer for the company’s worldwide operations. Watkins joined Hormel Foods (NYSE: HRL) in 2015 as vice president of corporate communications. In her new role, she will continue to be responsible for corporate reputation, internal and external communications, corporate social responsibility and issues management across the organization. She also oversees the company’s charitable trust, consumer response and engagement group and creative studios.

