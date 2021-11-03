Michigan House passes Fink backed legislation on critical race theory
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – Add the State of Michigan to the list of states where critical race theory in public schools is being debated. Republicans in the Michigan State...wtvbam.com
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – Add the State of Michigan to the list of states where critical race theory in public schools is being debated. Republicans in the Michigan State...wtvbam.com
there you go people and so it begins and just like Texas and other states are going to start banning books on it so catch you in the rye is going to be gone Tom Sawyer will be gone because it talks about slavery thank you world we've come so far in the last 30 years and now you just taking us back another 20
Comments / 1