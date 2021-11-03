CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Western Mass. elects three new mayors

By Katrina Kincade
 8 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a big election night in western Massachusetts with a few new faces winning office.

Holyoke mayoral election results

In the city of Holyoke, Joshua Garcia won the mayoral race in a city with, according to the U.S. census, a majority Latino and Hispanic population. Garcia is officially the first Latino mayor in Holyoke history.

In the city of Westfield, Michael McCabe won over Don Humason in a rematch of their 2019 race, but this time McCabe won by a larger margin.

Westfield mayoral election results

Western Massachusetts has three new mayors. Hampshire County’s newest mayor in Northampton is Gina-Louise Sciarra winning with an aggressive majority vote.

Both Garcia and Sciarra will serve four year terms, McCabe will serve a two year term. This event was a great night for political newcomers.

