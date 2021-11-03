Weather Now: Frosty Cold At Sunrise; Sunny Chilly Thursday

Good morning…..

Temperatures continue to tumble as we move thru the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. Some areas will drop to mid to upper 20s by 7am Thursday

Thursday Morning Chill

Partly Sunny, Cool Dry Thursday Afternoon

ON THE BAY: North to northeast winds will stay between 5-10 kts, with good visibility and waves around 1 foot or less.

It remains cooler than normal through the end of the week. The graphic below represents low temperatures each sunrise and the potential of frost and freezing temperatures.

Bottom line: Next several “late nights/early mornings” look cold.

