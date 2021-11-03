CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Frosty Cold At Sunrise; Sunny Chilly Thursday

By Tony Petrarca, Michelle Muscatello
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 8 days ago

Good morning…..

Temperatures continue to tumble as we move thru the pre-dawn hours of Thursday. Some areas will drop to mid to upper 20s by 7am Thursday

HOUR BY HOUR: Conditions for the next 36 hours »

Thursday Morning Chill

Partly Sunny, Cool Dry Thursday Afternoon

ON THE BAY: North to northeast winds will stay between 5-10 kts, with good visibility and waves around 1 foot or less.

Ocean, Beach & Bay // A look at the conditions by the coast »

It remains cooler than normal through the end of the week. The graphic below represents low temperatures each sunrise and the potential of frost and freezing temperatures.

Bottom line: Next several “late nights/early mornings” look cold.

Pinpoint Weather 12 Quicklinks

