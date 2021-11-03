CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral city council to decide on proposed improvements to Founders Park

By Nicolette Perdomo
ABC7 Fort Myers
 8 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Get ready for new walking paths, lighting, landscaping, and a dock at Founders Park in Cape Coral.

The park is located at 929 SE 46th Lane.

City council members will vote on an agreement with the redevelopment agency to make improvements to the park.

Improvements include, but are not limited, to the replacement of walking paths, landscaping, lighting and a 200 foot dock along the Malaga canal to enhance the aesthetics of the surrounding residential neighborhoods, provide a place for the public to utilize, and provide public access to the community redevelopment area via boat.

The projected cost of the improvements is $250,000.

This will pass without discussion unless a board member pulls it for discussion.

City staff is recommending council approve this.

