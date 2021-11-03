Average house price tops £250,000, but outlook is ‘extremely uncertain’

The Markit Manufacturing PMI came in slightly below expectations in October at 59.2, easing a bit from September’s high but still demonstrating robust growth. Price pressures, both input and output, remain near extremes as supply bottlenecks persist, and prices are climbing in the Services sector as well. Despite this creeping economic threat, equities climbed to record highs ahead of a lynchpin earnings week that’ll see 30% of all S&P 500 companies—including headline names like Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple—report. Is that record strength really just another demonstration of the mega-cap’s influence though when barely more than half the index was above their 50-day moving average? And what effect will rapidly aging fixed assets and the recent lack of capital expenditures have on future spending plans—not to mention returns and buybacks? And as the U.S. deficit climbs to $2.77 trillion, the second-highest level on record, and more than 50% has a maturity of under five years, what effect will an unwind have on the economy? Will new Covid variants and accelerating case counts have something to say on the matter?

