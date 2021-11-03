CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Average house price tops £250,000, but outlook is ‘extremely uncertain’

By Sam Benstead
Telegraph
 8 days ago

The average home costs more than £250,000 for the first time ever after prices rose 0.7pc in October despite the end of the stamp duty holiday. Property prices are now 9.9pc higher than a year ago, according to lender Nationwide. But it warned the outlook was "extremely uncertain" with interest rates...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

Inflation surged in October, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index Summary. Compared to October 2020, prices rose by 6.2%. The BLS reported this was the largest jump since November 1990. The prices of a number of items rose at a pace well into the double digits. The price of this item […]
BUSINESS
@JohnLocke

Thanks, Joe: Inflation Surges To Highest Level In 30 Years

Inflation is essentially a tax on daily life. The latest inflation data from the Labor Department is devastating. Inflation across a broad swath of products that consumers buy every day was even worse than expected in October, hitting its highest point in more than 30 years, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.
INCOME TAX
FOXBusiness

Average new car price soars to $46,000

New car prices surged to a record high last month as buyers paid over sticker price amid an environment of strong demand and tight supply. The average transaction price for new vehicles sold in the U.S. in October rose 12.9% year over year, or $5,266, to $46,036, according to Kelley Blue Book, an Irvine, California-based vehicle valuation and automotive research company.
IRVINE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Prices#Mortgage#Interest Rates#Housing Prices#Nationwide#The Bank Of England#The Bank Rate#Capital Economics
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Home Prices Are Now Rising Much Faster Than Incomes, Studies Show

Historically high home prices are shutting many would-be buyers out of the housing market. At the same time, homeownership is a key way to build wealth. During the Covid pandemic, home prices have shot up nearly nationwide while household income fell. As a result, homeownership became out of reach for...
BUSINESS
crossroadstoday.com

Mortgage Outlook: November Rates Continue Marching Uphill

After climbing solidly higher in October, mortgage rates are likely to continue rising in November, but not as steeply. The average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was 3.04% in October, a significant increase from September’s average of 2.91%. It was the biggest one-month increase since March, when vaccine rollouts were nurturing optimism. But in October, a not-so-optimistic force nudged rates higher: inflation.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
WTAJ

US average long-term mortgage rates fall; 30-year at 2.98%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term mortgage rates in the U.S. fell this week, as the key 30-year rate again retreated below the 3% mark. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Wednesday that the average rate on the benchmark home loan declined to 2.98% from 3.09% last week. Last year at this time the rate stood at […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

‘Lack of properties on estate agent books pushing house prices up’

A growth in inquiries from house-hunters in October is yet to translate into a pick-up in sales, according to surveyors.Despite an overall net balance of 10% of property professionals reporting an increase in new buyer inquiries, estate agents only have 37 properties on their books on average, down from around 42 in March, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said.A balance of 20% of contributors reported a fall in the number of new properties being listed for sale.Property professionals indicated there had been a dip in the number of sales agreed over the month, with the main issue being...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September to October, prices jumped 0.9%, the highest month-over-month increase since June.Inflation is eroding the strong gains in wages and salaries that have flowed to America's workers in recent months, creating political headaches for the Biden administration and congressional Democrats and intensifying pressure on the Federal Reserve as it considers how fast to withdraw its efforts to boost the economy. Job gains and pay raises have been much healthier during the pandemic recovery than they were after the Great Recession roughly a decade ago. But in contrast to the years that followed that downturn, inflation is now accelerating and diminishing Americans' confidence in the economy, surveys have found.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Average house price forecast to increase by over £40,000 in next five years

The average house price across Britain is expected to be more than £40,000 higher in five years’ time, breaking through the £370,000 mark, according to a forecast.Giving its predictions up to 2026, Savills predicts that the typical property value will increase from £327,838 in 2021 to reach £370,785.The property group expects the north-south divide in property prices to continue to shrink over the next five years, with affordability constraints in London where house prices are already high compared with elsewhere in Britain, keeping a lid on price growth.However, after a longer period of sluggish growth, Savills expects that prime...
REAL ESTATE
Refinery29

The UK’s Average House Price Just Reached A Record High

It's no secret that getting on the property ladder is incredibly difficult without help from the bank of mum and dad. Forever renting is fast becoming the new normal as house prices continue to rise. In fact, the average house price in the UK has just reached £250,000 for the...
REAL ESTATE
Telegraph

House prices hit record high of £270,000 but rate rise fears cloud outlook

House prices have reached a record average high of £270,027 after a jump of 0.9pc in October despite the end of the stamp duty holiday. Property prices in Britain have risen by 8.1pc over the year, climbing by £2,500 on average last month, according to Halifax. The bank warned that demand would cool as borrowing costs increase in the coming months, however.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

RBA’s Lowe: Market pricing for early rate hikes extremely unlikely

Flowing in from the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Phillip Lowe, as he expresses his take on the rate hike expectations and rising price pressures. Markets have over reacted to recent inflation data. Got to be sure inflation will be sustainably in 2-3% target, market pricing of early 2022...
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Crude Oil Price Outlook – Staying the Course

WTI crude oil continues to behave well within the confines of an upward channel. There is a top-side slope to watch and some levels from years prior, but as long as price stays above the lower parallel of the channel and the most recent low at 80.58 the outlook will remain intact.
TRAFFIC
theavtimes.com

Average gas prices at highest amount since 2012

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Saturday for the 19th consecutive day, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.579, its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2012. The average price has increased 14.2 cents over the past 19 days, including four-tenths of...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
etftrends.com

Price Pressures at Extremes, a Lynchpin Earnings Week, and the $2.77 Trillion U.S. Deficit

The Markit Manufacturing PMI came in slightly below expectations in October at 59.2, easing a bit from September’s high but still demonstrating robust growth. Price pressures, both input and output, remain near extremes as supply bottlenecks persist, and prices are climbing in the Services sector as well. Despite this creeping economic threat, equities climbed to record highs ahead of a lynchpin earnings week that’ll see 30% of all S&P 500 companies—including headline names like Amazon, Alphabet, and Apple—report. Is that record strength really just another demonstration of the mega-cap’s influence though when barely more than half the index was above their 50-day moving average? And what effect will rapidly aging fixed assets and the recent lack of capital expenditures have on future spending plans—not to mention returns and buybacks? And as the U.S. deficit climbs to $2.77 trillion, the second-highest level on record, and more than 50% has a maturity of under five years, what effect will an unwind have on the economy? Will new Covid variants and accelerating case counts have something to say on the matter?
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy