Soccer

Ansu-dependencia is the new reality for Barcelona

By Barca Blaugranes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhether culers care to admit it or not, Ansu-dependence is a reality now for Barcelona. That’s not a bad thing...

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Barcelona dealt Ansu Fati injury blow ahead of Alaves clash

Barcelona have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their clash with Alaves on Sunday. The Blaugrana have now suffered back-to-back defeats to Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano, a run that saw Ronald Koeman lose his job. Barca are left without a manager – B team boss Sergi Barjuan taking...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Ansu Fati dedicates latest Barcelona goal to Sergio Aguero amid heart issue

Barcelona star Ansu Fati has dedicated his latest goal to teammate Sergio Aguero. Fati returned from his latest injury with a bang on Tuesday night, scoring the winner in a must-win Champions League clash for Barcelona against Dynamo Kyiv. The youngster smashed home a deflected Oscar Mingueza cross in the...
UEFA
Person
Ansu Fati
Person
Sergio Ramos
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Tribal Football

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig signs with new agent

Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig has signed with a new agent. Puig has joined Arturo Canales' management team, which also has Barca teammate Gerard Pique and Al Sadd coach Xavi on the books. Canales is in talks with Barca on behalf of Xavi as he's lined up as new coach. Puig...
SOCCER
Barcelona appoint Xavi as new head coach

Xavi has returned to Barcelona as their new permanent head coach following the sacking of Ronald Koeman. Koeman's 14-month reign came to an end following Barca's 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on October 27, with the Dutch tactician failing to convince the Camp Nou board of his long-term value to the cause.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KTVZ

Xavi Hernández to return to Barcelona as its new coach

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has announced that former midfielder Xavi Hernández will become its next coach. The Spanish club says he will sign on through 2024. The 41-year-old Xavi left Barcelona in 2015 after helping it win 25 titles in 17 seasons. He was also key to Spain winning the 2010 World Cup and two European Championships. Reserve team coach Sergi Barjuan has led Barcelona since last week’s firing of Ronald Koeman. Xavi has been at Qatari club Al-Sadd since leaving Barcelona, first as a player and then as coach. His goal will be to restore Barcelona’s passing attack. But he inherits an impoverished team now without ex-teammate Lionel Messi.
SOCCER
FanSided

Ansu Fati keeps Barcelona alive in Champions League

Barcelona found themselves in a must-win game against Dynamo Kyiv in the Champions League. Things started off on the wrong foot as Sergiño Dest was a late scratch due to injury. The match followed a familiar pattern for Barcelona with the Catalans having most of the possession in the opening...
UEFA
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Bayern Munich#Ansu Dependencia
firstsportz.com

Big blow for Barcelona as Ansu Fati walks off after suffering an injury

Barcelona have been dealt with a major blow as their starkid Ansu Fati has been forced off with an injury during Blaugrana’s La Liga Matchday 13 clash against Celta Vigo at the Balaidos. Barcelona confirmed the arrival of Xavi as their new manager after sacking Dutch manager Ronald Koeman. They...
SOCCER
Sporting News

Eto'o welcomes Xavi 'home' as new Barcelona coach

Cameroon legend Samuel Eto’o has welcomed his former teammate Xavi back to Barcelona as the new club manager. The Spanish giants are working to confirm the signing of the 41-year-old after Qatar Stars League club Al Sadd confirmed his departure on Friday. Barcelona executives jetted out to the Middle East...
SOCCER
ESPN

Barcelona poor but 7/10 Ansu Fati saves the day in vital win over Dynamo Kiev

Ansu Fati's second-half goal earned managerless Barcelona a crucial 1-0 win against Dynamo Kiev on Tuesday to kickstart their Champions League campaign. Ansu struck the winner in the 70th minute in Kiev, smashing the ball into the roof of the net after Oscar Mingueza's cross had been deflected into his path.
MLS
chatsports.com

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati tipped to miss ‘4-6 weeks’ with latest injury

Barcelona are reportedly expected to be without striker Ansu Fati for 4-6 weeks after the teenager suffered an injury against Celta Vigo. Fati was taken off in the first half after scoring the opening goal with Barcelona subsequently confirming the nature of his injury. u203cufe0f INJURY NEWS. The tests this...
UEFA
Sports
punditarena.com

Xavi confirmed as new Barcelona manager

Xavi to take Barcelona job. Former Barcelona midfielder Xavi Hernandez is returning to the club as manager, it has been confirmed. The 41-year-old leaves Qatari side Al Sadd, with whom he won a league title as a player in 2019 before adding another as a manager earlier this year. Al...
SOCCER
The Independent

World Soccer Talk

Five issues to address for Barcelona’s new coach

Madrid (AFP) – Barcelona were moving closer to appointing Xavi Hernandez on Thursday after the club sacked Ronald Koeman as coach. A 1-0 defeat by Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday left Barca ninth in La Liga, six points off the top four after winning only two of their last seven league games.
UEFA
firstsportz.com

WATCH: Ansu Fati scores again for Barcelona, Twitter reacts

Barcelona’s new number 10 Ansu Fati has provided an early lead to Blaugrana in the La Liga 2021/22 Matchday 13 clash against Celta Vigo. The Catalan giants are going through a transition phase as they sacked the Dutch manager Ronald Koeman who has now been replaced by former Barcelona legend Xavi.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

WATCH: Barcelona’s Ansu Fati on crutches after Celta draw

Barcelona striker Ansu Fati has been spotted on crutches after Saturday’s 3-3 La Liga draw with Celta Vigo. The 18-year-old had to go off in the first half of the game at Balaidos and Barcelona subsequently confirmed he had suffered a hamstring injury. Fati was later spotted getting off the...
SOCCER
The Independent

Tribal Football

Barcelona shopping for new striker in January

Barcelona are shopping for a new striker in January. Last weekend, Joan Laporta went as far as to say that there will be up to three signings as we welcome in the new year. Due to Barcelona's current financial situation, though, the number of signings will likely depend on any departures from the current squad.
UEFA

