Judicial Ethics Opinion 21-98

By Committee on Judicial Ethics
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn these facts, a full-time judge need not report the described financial transactions under Section 100.4(H)(2). The judge should consult the Unified Court System’s Ethics Commission concerning whether and how to report them under Part 40. The...

wfsu.org

Citizens for Ethics Reform

Even before the conviction of three people – including a former Tallahassee City Commissioner – on federal corruption charges this year, many Capital City residents had concerns about unethical behavior at City Hall. In addition to a formal ethics advisory panel, there is also the Citizens for Ethics Reform Coalition, which is researching and suggesting additional safeguards to ensure decisions are made transparently and ethically. To talk about the initiative are Coalition members: Former State of Florida Attorney Richard Herring; Integrity Florida Co-founder Ben Wilcox; and “Common Ground” Founder and NEBA President Catherine Baer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Law.com

Ethics Forum: Questions and Answers on Professional Responsibility

I have watched the Judicial races. I know in some of them, there have been some absolute falsehoods. Is there any remedy for that or is the election the conclusive event?. I have watched the Judicial races. I know in some of them, there have been some absolute falsehoods. Is there any remedy for that or is the election the conclusive event?
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court System#Judicial Ethics Opinion
Bradford Era

Hauser judicial retention on the ballot

SMETHPORT — Among the five judicial retention questions on Tuesday’s ballot will be one for the McKean County Court of Common Pleas. The question asks “Shall Christopher G. Hauser be retained for an additional term as Judge of the Court of Common Pleas, 48th Judicial District, McKean County?”. The judgeship...
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
Arizona Daily Wildcat

OPINION: What the Texas abortion law means for us

The institution of rights supporting access to abortion laid out by the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 changed the lives of millions of women in the United States. Now, the future of the landmark decision looks grim, its fate hanging (loosely, might I add) in the balance. Saturday, October...
TEXAS STATE
The Trussville Tribune

Opinion: Alabama Legislature further erodes confidence of public in redistricting process

Editor’s Note: This is an opinion column.  By Paul DeMarco This past week the Alabama Legislature concluded its special session called by Governor Kay Ivey to address the once every ten-year reapportionment of Alabama’s legislative, School Board, and Congressional districts. And unfortunately, it created another black eye for the lawmakers and the way some conduct […]
POLITICS
madisoncountyjournal.com

Hannan appointed to judicial board

Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph appointed Madison County Court Judge Edwin Hannan as an alternate member of the Commission on Judicial Performance on Nov. 1. House Speaker Philip Gunn recommended Judge Hannan to take the place on the judicial disciplinary body previously held by Rankin County Court Judge...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Law.com

The Fairest of Them All: Advocating CERCLA Allocation

Forty-one years after enactment of the federal Superfund statute, the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act, 42 U.S.C. Sections 9601-75, we continue to lack clear guidance from the courts or Congress on how to allocate among the responsible parties the cost of cleaning up a contaminated site. The absence of a black-letter allocation rule should mean that each practitioner in each case might wish to develop reasons why his preferred allocation among the responsible parties ought to govern. Careful thinking about how to do that advocacy should also lead to obvious ways in which the parties can avoid discovery into issues that do not swing the allocation very much, and thereby to case management orders that save all the litigants and the court a lot of time and money. How to do that careful thinking deserves a longer, more fully annotated exposition, but here is a framework.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Dabbling in Dicta: Nuances and How the Courts Address Them

When an otherwise controlling decision has language in it that is not essential to the result, that language is “dicta” and not binding—at least most of the time. An appellate lawyer ordinarily respects precedent. Stare decisis is baked into the appellate hierarchy in which we operate. Thus, we understand and respect that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court controls, and that a Pennsylvania Superior Court panel cannot overrule another panel’s published opinion.
U.S. POLITICS
Black Enterprise

Black Man Calls Out Racism Before Getting Longest Sentence In Jan. 6 Insurrection Cases

On Thursday, a Black man who issued out threats to lawmakers and tech executives received the longest sentence served in connection to the January 6 insurrection. Troy Anthony Smocks, 58, was sentenced to 14 months in prison for his involvement with the riots at the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. Smocks was in Washington on the day of the insurrection but did not go into the building.
SOCIETY
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Magnolia State Live

Will Patricia Brown die in a Mississippi prison for possessing less than 2 grams of cocaine? Supreme Court will decide.

Unless something changes, Patricia Brown will spend the rest of her life inside a Mississippi prison, all because of a $20 rock of cocaine. “I have a death sentence for a simple possession charge,” said Brown in a phone interview. “Life without parole, people don’t realize life without parole is a death sentence. It’s death by mother nature.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Kavanaugh flags a major catch in Texas anti-abortion law for conservative gun owners

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of the most recent additions to the Court’s conservative majority, hinted on Monday that he questioned the precedent that would be set by allowing a Texas law banning abortions after six weeks to stand.At issue is a provision in the law that seeks to go around language barring the state from enforcing the abortion ban, and instead relying on lawsuits filed by private citizens to act as an enforcement measure.Critics of the law have suggested that the language could lead to all kinds of attempts to curtail rights guaranteed by the US Constitution...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

CORRECTED-U.S. judge denies Trump emergency request for ruling on Jan. 6 investigation

(Corrects story to show that judge ruled only on emergency motion by Trump for expedited action, not on merits of Trump’s request) Nov 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge rejected a request by former President Donald Trump for an immediate ruling on whether a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol can access some of his White House records.
POTUS
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS

