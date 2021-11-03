CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10-Year Treasury Yield Inches Higher With Fed Set to Begin Bond Taper This Month

By Maggie Fitzgerald, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10-year U.S. Treasury yield moved higher Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced it would start tapering pandemic-era aid later this month. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 3.7 basis points to 1.584% at 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose 4.8 basis points...

NBC Los Angeles

Former Indian Central Bank Chief Warns Rapid Rate Moves Could Fuel ‘Wealth Shock' That Scares Consumers

Raghuram Rajan, who led India's Reserve Bank of India between 2013 and 2016, said this accommodative policy from many central banks had caused bubble-like conditions. He added that he believed that inflation had now become "more than transitory." Former Indian Central Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan highlighted the tightrope that policymakers...
U.S. stocks plummet as annualized CPI hits 6.2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A sudden jump in the Consumer Price Index in the United States has undermined U.S. stocks and bonds, while boosting the U.S. dollar Wednesday. The monthly 0.09 percent CPI rise announced by the Labor Department Wednesday, was well above the expected 0.06 percent. It brought the annualized CPI increase to 6.2 percent, the highest reading in thirty-one years,
Bisnow

Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite book worst day in over 5 weeks as 30-year government bond yield surges

U.S. stocks skidded lower Wednesday, as a reading of consumer inflation rose in October to the highest level since 1990, at least partly driven by supply-chain disruptions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandmeic and strong consumer demand. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.7% to 15,623, marking the sharpest one-day decline since Oct. 4 when the technology-laden index fell more than 2%. The S&P 500 index finished down 0.8% to 4,646, also representing the worst day since early October when it fell 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 240 points, or 0.7%, at 36,080. The...
MarketWatch

30-year Treasury bond yield extends rise after 'very weak' auction

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond extended a rise Wednesday after a poorly received auction of $25 billion in supply. The yield on the 30-year long bond rose nearly 10 basis points to 1.918%, according to FactSet. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Yields across the curve had already been on the rise after the October Consumer Price Index showed a much hotter-than-expected 6.2% year-over-year rise, the largest in nearly 31 years. The auction produced a top yield of 1.94% and a tail -- the difference between the highest accepted yield and the yield seen ahead of the sale -- of 5.3 basis points, a "disastrous" result and the widest tail for a 30-year sale since August 2011, according to economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska of Jefferies. The auction was "very weak," said Ben Jeffery, analyst at BMO Capital Markets. The sale produced a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.20 compared with an average of 2.22%, while dealers took 25% of the supply versus an average of 22%.
MARKETS
YourErie

US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year, most since 1990

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier as surging costs for food, gas and housing left Americans grappling with the highest inflation rate since 1990. The year-over-year increase in the consumer price index exceeded the 5.4% rise in September, the Labor Department reported Wednesday. From September […]
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

Treasury Yields Spike After Inflation Data Comes in Hotter Than Expected

Treasury yields climbed Wednesday after consumer price data showed hotter-than-expected inflation. The rise in yields gained steam after a poor auction of 30-year bonds Wednesday afternoon. The poor demand sent Treasury prices lower and yields even higher. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note jumped 11.6 basis points, rising...
BUSINESS

