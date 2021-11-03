CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Republican John Lujan wins District 118 House Seat

By Don Morgan
KTSA
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Republicans have flipped a Texas House seat in San Antonio. John Lujan has...

www.ktsa.com

Comments / 15

Mike Duffy
7d ago

Another positive sign that even in Castroville the red wave is building soon we can turn that city back to Texas Red where it belongs. Adler in Austin is up to his neck in this police department scandal and 305 police officers that resigned this year. So he tried a scare tatic on the ballot and it lost big time. All good news liberals are taking a beating as they should!

ARTX3505
8d ago

Congratulations John! 👍👍👍👍👍👍Vote Red🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

