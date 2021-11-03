Stephen Colbert Perfectly Explains The Climate Crisis Using Jim Carrey Movies

Either Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has made an embarrassing mistake, or Jim Carrey is much significantly more influential on the global stage than anyone previously realized. Bolsonaro became a figure of ridicule on Monday night when, in a statement to the press, he appeared to get mixed up between the Ace Ventura star and the U.S. Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry. Bolsonaro was speaking to reporters in Italy when he declared he’d held talks with Carrey, but couldn’t divulge details. “Yeah, talked to Jim Carrey too, something private. Sorry, I can’t talk to you,” he said, according to Brazilian newspaper O Globo. For his part, Kerry is currently in Glasgow, Scotland, for the COP26 conference, and was spotted getting stuck outside a pub by a police cordon Monday night. Reporters from the student newspaper The Glasgow Guardian reported that a passer-by told the police blocking Kerry: “This is John Kerry, the [former] secretary of state. You do realize that, don’t you?”

