New Fortress Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Middletown Press
 8 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) _ New Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE) on Tuesday reported a loss...

www.middletownpress.com

Middletown Press

Algonquin Power & Utilities: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) _ Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $27.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring...
Middletown Press

Aptose Biosciences: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
Middletown Press

Boardwalk Real Estate: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The Calgary, Alberta-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $32.2 million, or 63 cents per share, in the period. Funds from operations is...
State
New York State
Middletown Press

Dillard's, Beazer Homes rise; Walt Disney, Beyond Meat fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Walt Disney Co., down $12.34 to $162.11. The media and entertainment giant's fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Tapestry Inc., up $3.57 to $46.18. The owner of the Coach and Kate...
