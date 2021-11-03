New Fortress Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) _ Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $27.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring...
TORONTO (AP) _ Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The Calgary, Alberta-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $32.2 million, or 63 cents per share, in the period. Funds from operations is...
Biohaven's (BHVN) sole approved drug, Nurtec ODT, for treating migraine, continues to demonstrate strong demand in the United States. The company signs an agreement with Pfizer, granting the latter ex-U.S....
Nov 10 (Reuters) - General Motors Co (GM.N) Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said on Wednesday she does not expect workers would quit if the No.1 U.S. automaker mandates COVID-19 vaccinations. "We have a great workforce. I don't see it as a walking off the job situation at all," Barra...
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:. Walt Disney Co., down $12.34 to $162.11. The media and entertainment giant's fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Tapestry Inc., up $3.57 to $46.18. The owner of the Coach and Kate...
