Bitmain Announces High Efficiency, Carbon Credit Initiative ANTMINER S19 XP as Bitcoin Reaches All Time High. Crusoe Energy Systems Inc. (Crusoe), a Denver-based energy technology company focused on powering computation with stranded energy resources, is proud to receive allocations of the new ANTMINER S19 XP that has a hashrate of 140 TH, which improves the power efficiency by 27% compared to the previous model from premier ASIC manufacturer Bitmain Technologies (Bitmain). This selected batch of the newest release of Bitcoin mining hardware was designed to achieve market leading environmental performance through best in class energy efficiency as well as a carbon offset program to neutralize emissions from the manufacturing process and the first year of operation. When combined with Crusoe’s computing operations powered by otherwise wasted and stranded energy resources like flaring natural gas, Bitmain and Crusoe aim to jointly deliver the world’s most climate-optimized Bitcoin infrastructure and operations.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 HOURS AGO