CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

BlackBerry And Okta Partner To Deliver Seamless Identity And Access Capabilities

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackBerry UEM and Okta integration will enable enterprise security and workforce productivity from anywhere. BlackBerry Limited announced a technology integration between Okta, Inc.’s Identity Cloud and BlackBerry Spark unified endpoint management (UEM). Many organizations are struggling to embrace the new work-from-anywhere world. The crux of this issue is ensuring...

aithority.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

8×8 Delivers New XCaaS Enterprise Meetings Capabilities for Improved Company-wide Collaboration

8×8, Inc., a leading integrated cloud communications platform, today announced new 8×8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) enhancements, including advanced enterprise features to optimize the moderation, performance monitoring, and participant engagement of large meetings, expanded global reach, and additional customer engagement features. These improved capabilities enable organizations to boost productivity, provide tailored experiences for a distributed workforce, and increase customer satisfaction, allowing for a more agile business.
SOFTWARE
aithority.com

LEVL Delivers Breakthrough Device Typing Capabilities to LEVL-IQ Platform

LEVL Technologies, Inc. announced the availability of their next-generation device context service. Device context, also known as device typing, is the ability to offer context on devices in the network such as the type of the devices, the manufacturer, model, and operating system. This is an important part of all device intelligence platforms that network operators use to secure the network, optimize user experience and offer better customer support.
TECHNOLOGY
dataversity.net

The Pitfalls of Traditional Identity and Access Management Solutions

Click to learn more about Nathanael Coffing. Organizations are rapidly adopting new application infrastructures required to create new business models and customer and partner connectivity. While these technological advancements are providing a multitude of opportunities for innovation among businesses, they have also increased cyberthreats and risks introduced by the distribution of modern cloud apps, growing application programming interface (API) usage and serverless computing. Traditional identity and access management (IAM) solutions, which were originally built solely for on-premises workspaces, require human interaction at every level and are unable to support the influx of new connections and the corresponding data flowing through microservices, functions, APIs, and applications. While developers are rapidly adopting new application standards like kubernetes and DevOps to deliver services faster, their outdated identity tools are hampering productivity and placing sensitive corporate and consumer data at risk. Legacy IAM is holding digital transformation efforts hostage and has forced developers to build, adopt, or ignore identity, authorization, and consent requirements to meet business timelines. It is time for organizations to leave traditional IAM solutions behind, for the following reasons.
COMPUTERS
securityintelligence.com

Identity and Access Management: What’s Driving the Rush?

A recent Fortune Business Insights report projects that the global Identity and Access Management (IAM) market (valued at $9.53 billion in 2018) will reach $24.76 billion by the end of 2026, showing a CAGR of 13.17%. What’s behind this massive demand? In a nutshell, people don’t want their identities stolen....
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identity Management#Blackberry World#Blackberry Limited#Okta Inc#Identity Cloud#Blackberry Uem#Healthcare#Fedramp#Niap#Apl#Nsa#Technical Solutions#Technical Strategy
aithority.com

Professional Bank Partners With Vouched to Accelerate Digital KYC and Identity Verification

The move elevates Professional Bank’s BaaS platform, further enhancing customer experience. Professional Holding Corp, the parent company of Professional Bank, announced a partnership with Vouched, award-winning artificial intelligence (AI) powering KYC, identity verification, and seamless digital onboarding for Professional Banks’ exceptional high-touch personal service. “Clients can now open a personal...
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

West Bend Delivers Marketing Platform to Agent-Partners, Powered by Agency Revolution

Platform helps agencies surprise and delight clients in a scalable, yet personal way. Agency Revolution, an FMG Suite company serving independent insurance agents, announced a partnership with West Bend Mutual Insurance, a carrier providing coverage and services to home and auto owners, as well as business owners, to deliver their agent-partners a white-labeled platform named West Bend Marketing Suite.
BUSINESS
chatsports.com

Global Cloud Identity and Access Management Software Market Top Players 2026: Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, SecureAuth, Okta, Rippling etc.

The market dynamics of the Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market has changed during these pandemic times. The market report analyzes the supply chain, competition, demand, need, etc. The industrial trends and the market analysis is done based on both, pre and post pandemic, the scenarios. The data collected for the report is availed from several sources like journals, industry groups, direct contact with companies, company websites, annual reports, financial statements, and many more. The data is collected from different regions, companies, market sectors in an organized manner. The Cloud Identity and Access Management Software market report provides the view of the market production and consumption patterns.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

New Acquia Practice Certification Enables Customers to Select Partners With Exceptional Capabilities

Recognizes proven Acquia Open DXP, Drupal Cloud and Marketing Cloud expertise. Acquia, the open digital experience company, today launched the Acquia Practice Certification program. Acquia Practice Certification signifies proven technical and implementation expertise, helping customers identify partners who have extensive track records of success with Acquia solutions. Certifications are offered for Drupal Cloud, Marketing Cloud and, for partner organizations that deliver transformative digital experiences on both clouds, Acquia Open DXP.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
martechseries.com

Semarchy Partners with Tata Consultancy Services to Accelerate Advanced Master Data Management Capabilities

Partnership combines TCS DAEzMo™ – Data Estate Modernization – capabilities with the agility of the Semarchy Intelligent Data Hub™ to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and empower businesses with a single view of the core data across the enterprise. Semarchy, creator of the Intelligent Data Hub™, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS),...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

xSuite Group partners with PEPPOL access point Storecove for e-invoicing

Germany-based accounting software company xSuite Group has entered into a technology partnership with Netherlands-based PEPPOL access point Storecove. Storecove is the first PEPPOL access point in the world to be certified by the governments of all four PEPPOL territories. The PEPPOL (Pan-European Public Procurement OnLine) initiative, founded as a test project by the European Commission, aims to promote the electronic exchange of documents in the procurement process with public clients in the EU.
BUSINESS
Lumia UK

New Azure OpenAI Service combines access to powerful GPT-3 language models with Azure’s enterprise capabilities

Since OpenAI, an AI research and deployment company, introduced its groundbreaking GPT-3 natural language model platform last year, users have discovered countless things that these AI models can do with their powerful and comprehensive understanding of language. For instance, a sports franchise that’s developing a new app to engage with...
SOFTWARE
orthospinenews.com

Stratasys Partners With Ricoh to Deliver Point-of-Care Anatomic Modeling Solution

Partnership opens access and removes barriers to point-of-care medical models for hospitals and clinicians. EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & REHOVOT, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today announced a partnership with Ricoh USA, Inc. to provide point-of-care anatomic modeling services to healthcare facilities. RICOH 3D for Healthcare utilizes Stratasys 3D printing technology as part of its solution to give more medical providers and hospitals access to 3D printed, patient-specific anatomic models.
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

SecureAuth acquires Acceptto to deliver identity security and access control architecture for enterprises

SecureAuth has acquired Acceptto, an emerging company in passwordless authentication and behavioral modeling to infer whether a user is a threat before authentication, during authentication, and post-authorization. The acquisition will position SecureAuth to take advantage of the increasingly strategic need for enterprises to better secure identities to support their growing...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ping Identity Named a Leader for the Fifth Consecutive Year in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Access Management

Today, Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced that it has been named a Leader by Gartner, Inc. in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Access Management for the fifth consecutive year. The Magic Quadrant is designed to help companies evaluate technology providers’ completeness of vision and ability to execute.
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Ascent AeroSystems And Autonodyne Partner To Deliver Next-Generation UAV Autonomy

This integration combines Ascent AeroSystems’ open architecture coaxial design coupled with Autonodyne’s additive software solution for unparalleled single or multi-vehicle autonomy. Ascent AeroSystems and Autonodyne have collaborated to create the next generation of comprehensive autonomous drone solutions. Both industry leaders were recently announced as finalists for the AUVSI 2021 XCELLENCE...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

BlackBerry report highlights initial access broker providing entry to StrongPity APT, MountLocker and Phobos ransomware gangs

A new report from BlackBerry has uncovered an initial access broker called "Zebra2104" that has connections to three malicious cybercriminal groups, some of which are involved in ransomware and phishing. The BlackBerry Research & Intelligence team found that Zebra2104 provided entry points to ransomware groups like MountLocker and Phobos as...
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

LogRhythm Partners HT Solutions to Offer Optimized Cybersecurity Capabilities

LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centers (SOCs), has launched a strategic partnership in the Caucasus to provide customers in the region with optimized cybersecurity capabilities. The launch is in partnership with HT (High-Tech) Solutions, a leading Georgian IT consulting company. The partnership enables public and private organizations to...
SOFTWARE
tvtechnology.com

LTN Global Partners With Zixi On Network Access

WALTHAM, Mass.—LTN Global has added Zixi access to its network, enabling more than 300 Zixi-integrated partners to deliver feeds to its managed service network, Zixi said today. The LTN network supports full-time, occasional use and event production workflows and offers 24/7 operators and monitoring teams. It can reliably deliver content...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Ping Identity Achieves FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Designation for its Cloud Identity and Access Management Solution

Ping Identity’s FedRAMP Authorization will Help Federal Agencies Provide Secure and Seamless Access to Digital Assets from Anywhere. Ping Identity , the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, announced it has achieved “In Process” designation for the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) for its cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) service offering, PingOne for Government, and is now listed on the FedRAMP marketplace.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy