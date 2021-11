North Texas was once home to dinosaurs so it should come as no surprise that there are a lot of great dinosaur activities and things to do right on our doorstep. For example, Allen, Texas, is home to The Dinosaur Company, the only facility in America which builds life-size animatronic dinosaurs and they are open for tours. Meanwhile, just down the road Dinosaurs Live! at the Heard Museum in McKinney features 10 animatronic dinosaurs lurkign along a nature trail.

COLLIN COUNTY, TX ・ 23 DAYS AGO